Despite the fact that everyone with minimal functional brain cells is aware that the Babylon Bee is a satirical website, there are still media out there who work very, very hard to portray it as a malicious source of far-Right misinformation.

Earlier this year, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon called out the New York Times for pushing that bogus narrative. And today, Dillon reveals that Babylon Bee counsel has sent a letter to the New York Times demanding they retract their “defamatory” article:

Here’s that thread again:

Dillon posted the New York Times’ lame excuse for an editor’s note on their original post:

The fact-checking industry doesn’t need to address humor and satire. There, New York Times. Solved your problem.

Now, how do we solve the problem of an ostensibly fact-focused media outlet that lies about an openly satirical one?

And the Babylon Bee shouldn’t stand idly by. It’s long past time that the New York Times have to answer for their gross journalistic malpractice, and if the Babylon Bee is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, more power to them.

