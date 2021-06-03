The ChiComs have their hands pretty full trying to fend off increasingly vigorous speculation about the origins of the COVID19 pandemic and the possibility that it resulted from a lab leak.

But they’re nothing if not multitaskers. That’s why as the 32-year anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre draws closer, they’re also devoting energy to deflecting attention away from their role in that international outrage:

Tiananmen incident occurred 32 years ago. Many people today may not fully understand this incident. But the US crackdown on Capitol rioters took place not long ago. If you want to condemn “state violence,” condemn Capitol crackdown first. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 3, 2021

The Capitol riots were a shameful event, but they’re not even in the same dimension as the Tiananmen Square massacre. To brush off the Chinese government’s brutal and deadly oppression of citizens and liken that to the Capitol riots is dishonest and disgusting.

And it’s par for the course with China.

Editor-in-Chief of the CCP’s Global Times appears to be trial ballooning this take as the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre approaches this week https://t.co/OK1pouuJIu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 3, 2021

"Many people today may not fully understand this incident" Yes, you communist clown, that's probably because your country censors any discussion of Tiananmen and blocks it from the Chinese internet https://t.co/9SNddSbTIG — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 3, 2021

Communist China celebrating its massacre of innocents. Made possible by their CCP propaganda "media."

Interesting parallels with the Fourth Estate here. https://t.co/XH8fZiC9f3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 3, 2021

OMG, are you going to compare these two events? That is not going to end well for you. — Yiming Li (@yimingkc) June 3, 2021

It shouldn’t end well for them. This is a sickening pattern with them.

Holy crap. Last year, the China state-affiliated media Editor-in-chief of the Global Times called Tiananmen Square a "political vaccine shot" that has allowed China to avoid further "revolution." An incredible admission of the CCP's worldview. https://t.co/eAOrVE4NmY pic.twitter.com/ARstCrfZKR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 3, 2021

You looking for dangerous misinformation, Twitter? It’s right there.