The ChiComs have their hands pretty full trying to fend off increasingly vigorous speculation about the origins of the COVID19 pandemic and the possibility that it resulted from a lab leak.

But they’re nothing if not multitaskers. That’s why as the 32-year anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre draws closer, they’re also devoting energy to deflecting attention away from their role in that international outrage:

The Capitol riots were a shameful event, but they’re not even in the same dimension as the Tiananmen Square massacre. To brush off the Chinese government’s brutal and deadly oppression of citizens and liken that to the Capitol riots is dishonest and disgusting.

And it’s par for the course with China.

It shouldn’t end well for them. This is a sickening pattern with them.

You looking for dangerous misinformation, Twitter? It’s right there.

