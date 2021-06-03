Yesterday was largely about the #FauciEmails and the fallout from those, so you may have missed this truly WTF-worthy story:

The NFL says it will halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functioning — in a $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. The practice had made it harder for Black players to qualify.https://t.co/OQpzSD88xM — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2021

More from the AP:

The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias. The practice made it harder for Black retirees to show a deficit and qualify for an award. The standards were created in the 1990s in hopes of offering more appropriate treatment to dementia patients, but critics faulted the way they were used to determine payouts in the NFL concussion case. Wednesday’s announcement comes after a pair of Black players filed a civil rights lawsuit over the practice, medical experts raised concerns and a group of NFL families last month dropped 50,000 petitions at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia — where the lawsuit had been thrown out by the judge overseeing the settlement. … The NFL noted that the norms were developed in medicine “to stop bias in testing, not perpetrate it.” And both Seeger and the league said the practice was never mandatory, but left to the discretion of doctors taking part in the settlement program.

We didn’t think the NFL could possibly cover themselves in more glory, but they’ve managed to surprise us.

I have read this headline several times and I can't quite believe it means what it says in English. https://t.co/HlXYFLNLD1 — John Michael McGrath (@jm_mcgrath) June 2, 2021

The what the what now https://t.co/SPqQuDp46T — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 2, 2021

I’m sorry they were doing…WHAT https://t.co/EM5HtbPH4t — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 2, 2021

THE USE OF WHAT — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 2, 2021

“Race-norming.” The use of “race-norming.”

Real levels of cartoon villainy here https://t.co/WIsfO8AZSW — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 2, 2021

It's amazing that a league where 70%+ of the players are black got away with doing this for so many years and it's even more amazing that they're only now stopping now after being brought to court over it. https://t.co/V2EPdLYA0A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2021

This is the organization lecturing the rest of the country on race relations, by the way. https://t.co/CKAPmBaY7B — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 2, 2021

Definitely worth noting.

Yes, there is systemic racism. https://t.co/Fgeybivp4z — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 2, 2021

See, in this case, “systemic racism” is an entirely appropriate term for what’s been going on. It’s been systemic, and unquestionably racist.