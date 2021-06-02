If you’re not familiar with Paxton Smith, Twitter wants to rectify that:

For those wondering, here’s what Smith had to say:

In Texas, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, Paxton Smith, switched out her approved speech to talk about abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/4xsoHARDSs — Kolleen (@littlewhitty) June 2, 2021

This is how you speak truth to power! https://t.co/jynPXAdPqw — Dr. Jenn (@DrJennSanchez) June 2, 2021

Here's what courage looks like. Toss out the approved script and let it rip. https://t.co/LGfkoDWBS5 — Mike Collins (@Mikespins) June 2, 2021

In TEXAS. Wow. Mad respect. — Kat Packer (@PackerKats) June 2, 2021

What an amazing woman https://t.co/xu2mIfXpEG — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) June 2, 2021

Wow. Powerful. Listen up TX and any other state that would take away a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. https://t.co/QAlQWNbZ7S — Alan Hunter (@AlanHunterMTV) June 2, 2021

Cheers to that girl for speaking her truth and the truth for all women. Whether you agree with choice or not, too easily and too often women are sidelined just because they’re female. — Mom of Girls (who got vaccinated!!!) 👩‍👧‍👧 (@VaccinatedMama) June 2, 2021

What a disingenuous take that is.

She is not just advocating for women’s health rights. She is denouncing fascism. Heed her words. https://t.co/vrOdygJUR2 — Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 2, 2021

She is actually doing neither of those things.

Congratulations to Miss Smith for being named class valedictorian.

And condolences to her for being led to believe that having a child would stop her from realizing her hopes and dreams and that abortion is a woman’s right as opposed to a violation of an unborn baby’s right to life.

Courage to target the unborn. https://t.co/ebkWBcThDV — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 2, 2021

How is it courageous to advocate for the murder of children during graduation? How is it courageous to make the school administration look like fools? If anything, this just proves that she's immature as a individual, which, I guess, we should expect from most 17/18 year olds. https://t.co/KJXcoggicN — Ellis🌿 (@Holy_Spearmint) June 2, 2021

How many would-be valedictorians won’t ever get to make a speech because of the “right” Paxton Smith is championing?