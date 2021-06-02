Speaking in Tulsa, Oklahoma, yesterday, President Joe Biden took a swipe at Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who stand in the way of the faux “voting rights” For the People Act:

Biden said that the “sacred right” to vote is currently “under assault with incredible intensity” during his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday. The president described ongoing Republican efforts to pass restrictive voting bills at the state level as “simply un-American.” He vowed that June would be “a month of action” for Democrats to preserve and expand voting rights, with Vice President Kamala Harris set to lead the charge. Biden did not name the Democratic senators that could stand in the way of passing bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, although he was likely referring to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Both senators are moderates who have come under heavy criticism this year over perceptions that they are obstructing elements of the Democratic agenda, particularly due to their refusal to support eliminating the Senate‘s filibuster rule. “I hear all the folks on TV say, ‘why doesn’t Biden get this done?'” said Biden. “Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate—with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends. But we’re not giving up.”

Not giving up what, Joe? The dishonesty?

Because that’s what this is: dishonesty.

FACT CHECK: Biden inaccurately said Manchin and Sinema "vote more" with Republicans. That's some hyperbole, folks. They may be holding up faster action on things like infrastructure, but, so far, they LITERALLY have 100% voting rating with Biden https://t.co/mAim5HzViK — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) June 1, 2021

It’s almost as if Joe Biden is completely full of it. Again.

We call that “lying” — Joshua Snyder (@Snyderator55) June 1, 2021

Lied. He lied. He lies. — Iron Ken (@IronKenX) June 1, 2021

Isn't this where Jay Rosen and Soledad O'Brien step in to say the press has an obligation to write headlines that say, "President Biden, your pants are on fire." https://t.co/qfitomYRC5 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 2, 2021

It really would be helpful if fact checkers would bring back their fact check repositories because these are adding up. And these aren’t slips or hyperbole, they’re a part of the plan. https://t.co/gCgjS07J3q — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 2, 2021

