Former Planned Parenthood head and current CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen is very concerned about the ramifications of the COVID19 pandemic possibly originating in a lab.

No, not because that would mean that a deadly global pandemic got its start in a virology research lab, but because it could “increase anti-Asian hate” in America:

I & other AAPIs are increasingly concerned that speculation over the lab leak theory will increase anti-Asian hate. As we embark on a full scientific investigation, we must take actions to prevent the next escalation of anti-Asian racism. 🧵@postopinions https://t.co/eBRtpbZ7B3 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

This is not a hypothetical concern. According to @StopAAPIHate, over 6,600 anti-AAPI incidents have been reported since the pandemic started. Many are related to blaming AAPIs for #covid19. Speculating on culpability could provoke more acts of harm against our community. /2 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

I interviewed @RepJudyChu: “So many are concerned that after a year of AAPIs being blamed for coronavirus, this could further hatred & discrimination… We need to get to the truth & we need to be careful in our messaging so as to not further stoke the flames of xenophobia.” /3 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

Dr @AuforGA points to past instances in the US of linking Asian immigrants to “infiltration, infection and contagion. “Seeing us as the ‘yellow peril,’ blaming Asian communities for smallpox, tuberculosis, & now coronavirus — this is a new chapter in what is an old story." /4 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

None of this is to say that a scientific investigation shouldn’t proceed. It should–and we must gather evidence objectively. No one should jump to conclusions or cherry-pick data to fit a pre-determined conclusion for partisan political aims. /5 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

Words matter. If people are speculating about negative actions of the Chinese government, they should say that rather than use blanket terminology to criticize “China” or “the Chinese.” Questioning government authorities should not be equated with hatred of Chinese people. /6 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

Um, it’s not. Who said it was? From the get-go, the focus has been on the Chinese government’s role in potentially one of the most dangerous and consequential governmental coverups in history. At least that’s been the focus of people who aren’t beholden to the Chinese government. People like the editors of the Washington Post, where Leana Wen is a contributing columnist.

And please, everyone needs to stop using the language of “China virus.” @WHO urges against naming diseases for geographic origins. This is not about policing speech but about reducing associations that have led to people who look a certain way being beaten and killed. /7 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

But “Brazil variant,” “South Africa variant,” and “India variant” are OK?

We need the help of the media, politicians, and everyone. Together, we can assert that while we need to understand the origins of coronavirus, it’s critical to proceed in a way that recognizes the sensitivities and prevents further worsening of anti-Asian racism & hate. /END — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 1, 2021

Anti-Asian racism and hate are indeed a problem in this country. But to suggest that it stems from COVID19 is to be willfully intellectually dishonest. Not to mention it just doesn’t make logical sense.

Utter BS. — π (@slutreplik) June 1, 2021

how would it lead to that https://t.co/IQ4Y46h9Qt — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) June 2, 2021

Lab workers potentially leaking a virus out of a CCP laboratory has exactly zero to do with Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders https://t.co/nzZxkREyay — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 1, 2021

What does the Lab leak theory have to with anti-Asian issues? My beef is with the CCP not the Chinese people….aka slaves of the CCP — InflationMillionaire (@bullmktest) June 1, 2021

We hate the CCP. There’s a difference …. — Dr. Raging Moose (@SSKWA) June 2, 2021

Lab leak theory will increase anti-Asian hate? More than the bat-eating/wet market theory? Make it make sense. — Steady Eddie, the (formerly) masked Cajun (@ed_guidry) June 2, 2021

I guess I just don't see why the lab leak theory would inspire more prejudice than the most widely accepted alternative explanation: deplorable hygiene in a market selling exotic (and, to most Americans, revolting) livestock https://t.co/6iaFUhJ1Lb — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 2, 2021

I can't imagine how "it was a mistake by a communist bureaucracy" sounds worse than "some Asians got sick from eating bats in an open street market where they cook basically anything they can catch in oil skimmed from the city sewers." — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) June 2, 2021