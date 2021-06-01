Does Mark Judson’s name ring a bell? He’s the failed Democratic House candidate from North Carolina who fantasized about the utopia America could become “if every single Republican voter disappeared”:

Mediaite’s Caleb Howe was among the many people who called Judson out over that:

But unlike many others, Caleb has the distinction of actually receiving a personal response from Judson:

Hmmm, indeed.

Have you heard that before, Mark? Is there something else you need to tell us?

One of his classic improv routines, maybe.

