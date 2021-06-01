Does Mark Judson’s name ring a bell? He’s the failed Democratic House candidate from North Carolina who fantasized about the utopia America could become “if every single Republican voter disappeared”:
Fact: If every single Republican voter magically disappeared tonight – in 10 years the US would have the: best education in the world, most affordable quality Healthcare in the world, most prosperous Middle Class, etc.
Every Dem vote makes one of theirs disappear!#MemorialDay
Mediaite’s Caleb Howe was among the many people who called Judson out over that:
At least this isn't inflammatory. https://t.co/M5Ue6mZioc
But unlike many others, Caleb has the distinction of actually receiving a personal response from Judson:
F*** Your Feelings Snowflake! Show me on the Doll where Mark hurt you!
Where have I heard that before? Hmmm…
Hmmm, indeed.
Have you heard that before, Mark? Is there something else you need to tell us?
Seems like you should tell *us* where you heard someone say "show me on the doll where Mark hurt you", don't you think? https://t.co/XCVfMl1Ia6 pic.twitter.com/Xo4ACQBdZS
Hopefully this was just a dabble into his comedy.
One of his classic improv routines, maybe.
What an amazing self-own.
Nice self-own, bud. You're doing great.
