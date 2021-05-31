We can’t say we’ve ever been terribly impressed with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar’s journalism.

But her Memorial Day thread is another story, and we cannot recommend it enough:

Trending

This Memorial Day, take a moment to remember. Because we must never, ever forget.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arlington National Cemeteryarmed forcesBrianna Keilarmemorial daymilitarymilitary spousemilitary wife