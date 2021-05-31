The day before Memorial Day, political strategy consultant Tom Watson thought it would be completely appropriate and not at all despicable to vomit up this tweet about Meghan McCain:

We don’t know, Tom … broadcasting the fact that you’re a lying POS is a pretty big self-own.

Meghan McCain didn’t even owe Watson the time of day, but she gave him a classy response anyway:

McCain’s high-road response looked even better after actress Rosanna Arquette showed up to give her two cents:

Speaking of being disgusted …

Truly.

