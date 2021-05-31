The day before Memorial Day, political strategy consultant Tom Watson thought it would be completely appropriate and not at all despicable to vomit up this tweet about Meghan McCain:

So @MeghanMcCain Trump-tweeting from the Caesars buffet line about Memorial Day as @KamalaHarris literally lays a wreath on Senator McCain's grave has to be one of the great self owns in the history of this hellsite, right? — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) May 30, 2021

We don’t know, Tom … broadcasting the fact that you’re a lying POS is a pretty big self-own.

Seems like you should delete this flat-out lie. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 30, 2021

You’re a shitty person and a liar. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 31, 2021

Meghan McCain didn’t even owe Watson the time of day, but she gave him a classy response anyway:

1. I am not in Las Vegas nor was in Las Vegas. 2. I would be in a buffet line because I'm so fat, I get it. Hilarious. 3. I'll be at Arlington cemetery tomorrow with my sister in law @ehdomenech and my daughter to lay flags on the graves of my grandmother and grandfather. https://t.co/yAzUl769ls — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2021

McCain’s high-road response looked even better after actress Rosanna Arquette showed up to give her two cents:

MVP Kamala Harris visited your fathers grave today to honor him. he would be disgusted by your crap. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 31, 2021

Speaking of being disgusted …

This is disgusting https://t.co/IeYuQ47Duz — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 31, 2021

I am disgusted by your tweet, rosanna. — jeb (@mamajacks16) May 31, 2021

