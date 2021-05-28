Over the weekend, George Will compared the January 6 riots at the Capitol to 9/11:

Today, Will’s Washington Post colleague Carol Leonnig did the same thing:

If people could stop making Holocaust and 9/11 comparisons, that’d be great.

Let’s be clear: The Capitol riots were horrible and inexcusable, a genuinely dark day. But to compare that day to 9/11 is intellectually dishonest and downright offensive, especially to the victims of 9/11. Carol Leonnig, George Will, and anyone else who likens January 6 to 9/11 need to take some time to soul-search and gain some perspective.

And something for Leonnig and Co. to consider:

