Marc Lamont Hill is not the guy anyone should be looking to when it comes to serious, thoughtful conversations about race. Unfortunately, Marc Lamont Hill doesn’t seem to realize that.

So when he’s not busy calling for the destruction of Israel, he enjoys discussing the benefits of Critical Race Theory. He recently spoke to vocal Critical Race Theory opponent Christopher Rufo and asked him what he believed to be a brilliant question: “What do you like about being white?”

Here’s how that conversation went.

“What do you like about being White?” I asked this question to anti- Critical Race Theory advocate Christopher Rufo. He stated that Whiteness was always only painted as negative, so I asked him to offer something different. Peep his response: pic.twitter.com/H5IkAyv2Co — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 26, 2021

Wow! Hill really had Rufo backed into a corner there! Owned!

All i heard him say was he like being white cuz they be on time and their rational…Type shit is this uncle Marc lol — yoLon (@ASAPLoni) May 26, 2021

lol — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 26, 2021

LOL?

Solid interview – nice work per usual Marc. I think Chris did a decent job too. For what it’s worth I think it was fair to sidestep the question, given he doesn’t prescribe to the framework. Would be odd for him to list things he likes about being white given his previous answers — Brandon M Johnson (@branmjohn) May 26, 2021

We very much disagree with the idea that Hill’s interview constitutes “nice work per usual.” But we’re with Brandon when it comes to Rufo’s response to Hill’s question. Despite Hill’s best efforts, Rufo didn’t take the bait.

Wow. I suppose this was an attempt to "start a conversation". This ridiculous question was designed to force Mr. Rufo to "defend his whiteness", for which he would have been lambasted. Kudos for not taking the bait Chris. https://t.co/AoZLjwfHb9 — JCrow (@jlc225) May 26, 2021

What MLH is doing with @realchrisrufo is demanding he buy into the negative mirror image of Black Power—where racial categories that have nothing to do with you become the most important considerations in your life, for good or ill. Glad he didn’t take the bait. https://t.co/MAQjLwk1r3 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 26, 2021

I respect different views on race. Christopher chose to not address the idea of "being white vs. being black". Nothing wrong with that. He's choosing to not indulge. His answer could lead to misinterpretation or judgement about him. I don't blame him. @realchrisrufo — Mr. Blackmon (@PrestonsLegacy) May 26, 2021

The big difference here is that Rufo’s answer in unifying, and yours is divisive. — Marc Spector (@marcofthemoon) May 26, 2021

Brilliant answer to a blindingly stupid and racist question. Well done, Mr. Rufo. — Bryan Coughlin (@BPCoughlin) May 26, 2021

“What do you like about whiteness?” Nothing. I don’t even regularly think about my skin or race, and I don’t think about the skin or race of my colleagues. I think about their needs, wants, and feelings. I think about their words and ideas. I think about their character. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) May 26, 2021

Great answers by Rufo. More people need to categorically reject the poison you and other race-obsessed identitarians try to shove down our throats. Looking at each human as a precious individual is the way. — EB (@Slowenugly) May 26, 2021

Rejecting Critical Race Theory is truly anti-racist.

Marc not sure what you're trying to pull here. You're furthering the devide with these nonsensical questions. Looking at just skin color is not going to evolve humanity nor is it in any benefit to your own race. CRT is a dangerous and counter-productive rhetoric.. it has to stop. — TonyGbaby (@TGinterrupted) May 26, 2021