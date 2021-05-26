Marc Lamont Hill is not the guy anyone should be looking to when it comes to serious, thoughtful conversations about race. Unfortunately, Marc Lamont Hill doesn’t seem to realize that.

So when he’s not busy calling for the destruction of Israel, he enjoys discussing the benefits of Critical Race Theory. He recently spoke to vocal Critical Race Theory opponent Christopher Rufo and asked him what he believed to be a brilliant question: “What do you like about being white?”

Here’s how that conversation went.

Wow! Hill really had Rufo backed into a corner there! Owned!

LOL?

We very much disagree with the idea that Hill’s interview constitutes “nice work per usual.” But we’re with Brandon when it comes to Rufo’s response to Hill’s question. Despite Hill’s best efforts, Rufo didn’t take the bait.

Rejecting Critical Race Theory is truly anti-racist.

