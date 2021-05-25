Did y’all hear about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing mask mandates and proof-of-vaccine paperwork to the Holocaust? Talk about offensive, not to mention antisemitic. Kevin McCarthy issued a statement rebuking her, but really, she should be expelled from Congress. Rank antisemitism and bigotry cannot and should not be tolerated.

On a totally unrelated note, here’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar last night:

Big win for the BDS movement. Let’s go 🙌🏽 https://t.co/8p7IQ3oVtZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 25, 2021

Big win for the what, now?

Hang on … it’s coming to us …

Guys, I know what BDS is. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2021

So do we. It’s antisemitism disguised as anti-Zionism. It’s justification for punishing Israel and Jews for the crime of existing.

So for Turkey, sanctions are bad. But for Israel…. pic.twitter.com/2e2tRakd8H — (((Roth4Justice))) (@ReelRotation27) May 25, 2021

If only economic sanctions were the only driving force behind the BDS movement. But that’s never what BDS has been about, and Ilhan Omar knows it.

I’m reminded of signs held by young German men in brown shirts in the 1930s that read “Kauft nicht bei Juden” https://t.co/poTICVHrUG — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) May 25, 2021

Where’s the statement from the House Majority Leader condemning Ilhan Omar’s remarks?

Supporting BDS, but denying antisemitism. My type of humor. https://t.co/QXq5iDAnHK — Unapologetically Rachel (@anotherJewess) May 25, 2021

In the midst of pogroms against Jews on American streets, Omar decides to prop up antisemitic hate movement cc: @SpeakerPelosi @USJewishDems — AnneHerzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) May 25, 2021

Ilhan Omar’s been propping up antisemitic hate movements from the get-go. And the same Democrats who are piling on Marjorie Taylor Greene have refused to do a damn thing about it (unless you count rewarding her with committee assignments as punishment).

Pelosi mad at MTG and Ilhan over here cheering on the destruction of Israel https://t.co/wSUXqBamtG — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 25, 2021

@SpeakerPelosi Do you have any comment on this anti-Semitism? https://t.co/IgsUJcOGGg — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 25, 2021

cc @SenSchumer "Make no mistake about it, BDS' founders did not believe in any state of Israel and too many of its leading proponents…want nothing more than for Israel to disappear." Those were your words, Senator. https://t.co/bDnrO2Rl2e — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 25, 2021

A sitting Congresswoman praising an anti-Semitic movement and Democrats won’t say a word. https://t.co/Fs3wbbUsWa — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 25, 2021

McCarthy called out the nutball in his caucus and yet we're not getting the Manu Raju act of chasing people down the hall over why Schumer or Pelosi won't do the same to theirs. https://t.co/0rTFr3g18e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2021

I'm sure it's just an oversight. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2021

Of course.

