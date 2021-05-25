Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t seem to have paid any attention to the memo that likening modern-day annoyances to the Holocaust is bad.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Well hate freedom media would you look at this story. It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star. This is disgusting!https://t.co/YIttsMRaW9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

You are a liar. Stop twisting my words. If you care about people NOT being discriminated against or being treated unequally then you would use your platform to be against vaccine passports. Instead you are all in for this sick Socialism just like good little state run media. https://t.co/6ToR5TSuAA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.

Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me.

Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people.

Why aren’t they? https://t.co/z1zotvegg9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

What Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t seem to understand is that it’s possible to be concerned about this stuff without invoking the Holocaust. It was gross when AOC invoked the Holocaust to condemn migrant detention facilities and it’s gross when Marjorie Taylor Greene invokes the Holocaust to complain about mask mandates and discrimination against people who haven’t yet gotten their COVID19 vaccinations.

I don’t want to give the backbencher troll any more of the attention she craves, but her insistence on making Nazi/Holocaust comparisons regarding masks and vaccines is moronic and disgusting. She’s an embarrassment. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 25, 2021

She certainly is. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling her out:

Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language. My full statement: https://t.co/KnliN3YbJ2 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 25, 2021

Here’s the statement:

Hard to be much clearer than that.

Whether any action will be taken to back up the condemnation is another story, but this statement is significant because it specifically calls out Greene for her outrageous and offensive Holocaust comparisons. Democrats have effectively allowed avowed antisemites like Hank Johnson, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and AOC to spew antisemitic garbage and haven’t mustered the courage (because it takes courage, apparently) to call them out by name. Half-assed resolutions stating “bigotry is bad” are pointless, especially when there are zero consequences for being a Democratic bigot.

Both parties have their "Steven Kings" but at least the GOP puts them on the sidelines whereas the Dems whack-jobs are front and center with the full protection of the Dem establishment https://t.co/WHw9J09L5Q — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 25, 2021

And no Democrat wakes up thinking "Wow! Rep. Omar said something terribly anti-Semitic. I guess I'll have to publicly disavow what she said and denounce her lest the media think that all Democrats agree with her." Every Republican will be asked to do that of MTG. https://t.co/rw6H3hnIZc — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) May 25, 2021

The same Democrats and liberals who blindly support and defend Democratic antisemites’ bigotry are calling for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s head on a silver platter. That’s called intellectual dishonesty and intellectual inconsistency. And it’s impossible for us to take their outrage seriously.

Only when they call for and actively perform the excision of their own moral rot will we cease rolling their eyes at their undeserved self-righteousness.