We feel like there was a little while there where people pretty much knew not to compare things to the Holocaust.

That’s definitely not the case anymore. We’ve seen AOC compare migrant detention facilities to concentration camps, politicians and celebrities and media comparing Donald Trump to Hitler and Republicans to Nazis, and, recently, Marjorie Taylor Greene liken mask mandates and proof-of-vaccination documents to Nazi persecution of Jews.

Going forward, people of all political persuasions could save themselves a lot of trouble and embarrassment if they just take a look at this handy flowchart from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace:

It really doesn’t get much simpler than that.

This should be obvious!! — Jack M, Alleged RINO, Proud Floridian (@JackMFromBoca) May 25, 2021

And yet, here we are.

This is a great tweet. We don't agree on everything, but I'm with you on this one! — Charleston City Councilmember Ross Appel (@RossAppel) May 25, 2021