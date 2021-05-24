Antisemitic violence is on the rise (even more than usual) in America, but don’t forget about Islamophobia. Apparently Islamophobes are running around throwing rocks at Muslims and beating them with their fists and crutches.

Just ask the Left.

Pretty clear that the Democratic Party, likely the DNC, sent out a script to all elected Democrats to use when tweeting about anti-Semitism. Tons of electeds tweeting using express phraseology invoking anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. Not one or the other, but both. Interesting. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 24, 2021

The memo definitely went out among the über-progressive wing:

Apparently it’s very, very difficult for some people to speak up against antisemitism specifically.

“Here is the truth: Racism exists in America. Xenophobia exists in America. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia – it all exists. And so the work to address injustice, wherever it exists, remains the work ahead.” –@VP Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/YYZ8glWVNB — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) May 20, 2021

What’s going on?

Antisemitism is wrong.

Islamophobia is wrong. Standing with oppressed people means never doing so at the expense of someone else. We are one global community and must fight to make all voices whole with actions centered on peace and justice— locally, nationally and globally. — Melanie D'Arrigo for NY3 (@DarrigoMelanie) May 22, 2021

Disgusted and saddened to hear of antisemitic attacks happening here in the US and in other parts of the world. We MUST stand against antisemitism, islamophobia, and those who would opportunistically use conflicts to stoke racist hate. — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) May 21, 2021

A willingness to condemn antisemitism specifically seems like a rarity in the Democratic Party:

You may be correct re: scripted messaging but likely from the “Progressive” Caucus rather than DNC. https://t.co/UanyQm1d38 — Mike Harris (@DrMikeH49) May 24, 2021

I’m sure there are many others that don’t feel the need to reflexively invoke a nonexistent surge in Islamophobia. https://t.co/1crXCzHrpq — Mike Harris (@DrMikeH49) May 24, 2021

We’d like to hear from those others. Because so far, most of them haven’t been willing to speak up. Looking at you, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Huh, another "all lives matter" message. You all on the same slack channels? https://t.co/Qk54U9GHtc — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 24, 2021

Yeah, ok. It's coordinated. Nothing says "heartfelt messages of solidarity" quite like a crtl+v messaging campaign. pic.twitter.com/bk3xjlvxBK — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 24, 2021

Just an outstanding job, guys. pic.twitter.com/FUiMlk3f3v — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 24, 2021

Lmao, this is just like when House Democrats passed a "bigotry is bad" statement after Rep. Omar accused American Jews of dual loyalty and claimed pro-Israel legislators are doing it for the "Benjamins." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 24, 2021

God forbid these people just straight-up condemn blatant bigotry.

Yeah islamophobia that's the ticket — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 24, 2021

Yes, Islamophobia. Very much like the outbreak of Cossackphobia that accompanied the pogroms that drove my grandparents out of Russia. https://t.co/5uo0hNfvRd — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) May 24, 2021

Heh.

Read this thread. Clearly, a memo went out on the left — “Don’t speak about antisemitism without balancing it with Islamophobia.” Did the Democratic National Committee put out talking points? We’ll soon know. https://t.co/8fVQK2GJP5 — Mike (@Doranimated) May 24, 2021

It feels like there was a secret memo distributed in Washington DC that told the members that they had to denounce Antisemitism. But to make everyone happy, & throw in a gift for the Squad, they'd denounce Islamophobia too. That'll be a comfort to the Jews getting pummeled now. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 24, 2021

Bernie Sanders, always on the wrong side of every single issue, uses a 438% rise in #antisemitism to talk about Islamophobia. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/yK63kEJP9p — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) May 24, 2021

So was there actually any increase in Islamophobia or were Democrats just worried it would upset too much of their base if they spoke out against antisemitism without both-sidesing it? — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 24, 2021

“All Lives Matter.”

Well some jews fought back after being attacked, does that count as islamophobia? https://t.co/vyjFoyOs0U — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 24, 2021

It’s funny how they always add on Islamophobia when they talk about antisemitism but NEVER add on antisemitism when they talk about islamophobia 🤷🏻‍♀️ even when we are persecuted we don’t get to be our own cause, just an appendix to someone else’s https://t.co/mncQyztorE — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) May 24, 2021

Where's the Islamophobia? The "rise in anti-Semitism and islamophobia" sloganeering belched out by the left is to equivocate the terrorists with Israel. https://t.co/gvcc0LPuol — Ghost Gunner Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) May 24, 2021

The antisemitism is literally coming from inside the House, and the Democrats don’t give a damn.