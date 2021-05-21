Cancel culture is a serious problem in this country. Even some liberals are starting to wake up to it (at least when it affects other liberals).

Amazing how quickly a talented young reporter's career can be snuffed out by a Twitter mob that decided to feign outrage over some college tweets. And if @vv1lder somehow violated @AP's social-media rules, the solution is to offer guidance, not termination, to a new reporter. pic.twitter.com/PuGAwN0Aot — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 20, 2021

If bad faith critics can edit your staff based on the appearance of bias, then you have surrendered power to people who want you dead. Forget appearances. Was her work biased? Did she introduce bias into the AP’s report? If so, her firing may be justified. If not, you got played. https://t.co/xvOdy78VMp — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 20, 2021

Conservatives have been decrying cancel culture for quite some time, as well they should.

What they shouldn’t do is use arguments like this to do it, something that evidently didn’t occur to Republican Florida State Representative and U.S. congressional hopeful Anthony Sabatini:

If Socrates was out philosophizing in American society today, he would be cancelled real quick — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 20, 2021

Well, people started calling out Sabatini real quick.

you bout to get owned bro — patsavaccinated (@PatsATweetin) May 21, 2021

Because yikes.

Back then people just offered him a drink https://t.co/2gZampY58f — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 21, 2021

No sh!t, Hemlock. — Dan Fiorella: Author Guy (@DanFiorella) May 21, 2021

Boy, wait until you find out what actually happened to him. https://t.co/jnPNQpC4bj — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 21, 2021

Allow me to educate you on what really happened to Socrates, dumbass… https://t.co/n73BVJe3wh — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) May 21, 2021

Unlike in ancient Athens, where he was *checks notes* executed by the state for questioning traditional values & challenging charismatic demagogues. — Norbert Wiener Kreis (@carl_b_sachs) May 21, 2021

The dude was literally put to death. You can’t cancel someone harder than that. — Ghost of Odin (@GhostOdins) May 21, 2021

It’s true.

You're gonna want a refund on those degrees my man pic.twitter.com/HaKucusTMO — sonderweg nach pankow (@sudo_lindenberg) May 21, 2021

He may want to look into it, yes.

And Jesus would simply be crucified. How times have changed, eh? — Armand D'Angour (@ArmandDAngour) May 21, 2021

Oof.