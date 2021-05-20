We don’t know about you, but when we’re looking for thoughtful, intelligent political analysis, we head straight for the pages of Teen Vogue:

University of Massachusetts Assistant Professor Asheesh Kapur Siddique uses a lot of words in his explanation. Here are some of them:

Well? Are you convinced that universities are right-wing institutions now? No?

Then congratulations: you’re not a moron. The same can’t be said for people who learn about politics from Teen Vogue.

I can see by the intensity of idiocy that you are a fully indoctrinated university product. — Rex Ratio (@vermontaigne) May 20, 2021

Did we mention that he’s an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts?

Of course you do. — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 20, 2021

"I explain in @TeenVogue" Yeah that's not a thing that happens there. https://t.co/9Ge6h4Vriz — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 20, 2021

Oh. Man.

His argument is “board members are mostly conservative. Therefore, universities are conservative!” It’s one of the most disingenuous takes I’ve read this year. — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

Siddique’s classes must really be something.

Your reasoning assumes *only* right wingers would hold these positions: VP, Apple

CEO, investment bank

COO, radio conglomerate

partner, accounting firm

president, gas, insurance, or manufacturing co Your inference is wrong. Left wingers dominate across nearly every industry. pic.twitter.com/zKN92JwB3Z — russian peasant, gulag escape artist (@doukhobour) May 20, 2021

The reasoning is like this: 1. A university is right wing if its board of trustees and its allies (deans, provosts) is right wing. 2. A board is right wing if it includes right wing people. 3. You can infer if a person is right wing based on their associations. (see tweet 1) — russian peasant, gulag escape artist (@doukhobour) May 20, 2021

If each premise is false, then that flips the sign of the conclusion and makes it true. I think I'm remembering the way logic/math work correctly, but maybe my university was just too right wing to teach those properly. — Sam Yates (@satxsam) May 20, 2021

Heh. That’s probably it.

"Partisan political preferences have little to do with the production of academic knowledge or the day-to-day workings of the university — including what happens in classrooms." This is naive. When it comes to social-sciences and faculty it's most obvious. I'll give examples. — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

“Of course math is neutral because 2 + 2 = 4 is trope…reeks of shire supremacist patriarchy according to this professor that used her “privilege” to blocked me. 2/nhttps://t.co/xPm2nmzWZi pic.twitter.com/LhAlITAGZD — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

Then we have academic social justice movement like Particles for Justice (physics), Shut Down STEM, & #strike4blacklives partly headed by activist academics who are hell bent on making their colleges obey all of their demands without question. What’s wrong with this? Well..3/n — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

The problem with this is these people are not just professors. They work at organizations that work closely with schools and students. They determine what the culture is at conferences. They also have private online groups where they plan target attacks against academics. 4/n — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

When former conservative Prof. Mike Adams was attacked by academics from all over the US due to disagreeable things he said on twitter and pressured to step down after numerous death threats there weren’t many that came to his defense in these “conservative” institutions. 5/n — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

When he committed suicide, again, no one apologized or tried to fix the culture in academia. His death was largely looked at as “accountability.” Board members don’t drive university culture. Students, professors, & staff do. Therefore, universities aren’t conservative. 6/n — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

This isn’t inherently a bad thing. But viewpoint diversity and tolerance should be a tenet of all universities. Especially, if they’re publicly funded. The public includes people who you, I, and we dislike. 7/n — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

The teen Vogue journalist and assistant professor of history just blocked me mid thread. 😂 Soft. pic.twitter.com/ivILsOEMRJ — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

Awww.

Shows how intellectually honest they are. Just block any rebuttals and you get to run your articles unopposed. — Cody J (@CodyJassman) May 20, 2021

That's their game. Block, mute, and continue to yell in the echo chamber while profiting & claim to be oppressed. — Eric (@EricsElectrons) May 20, 2021

And then write about it in Teen Vogue, of course.