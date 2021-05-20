Have we been wrong about Ilhan Omar this whole time? After seeing this tweet from her, we can’t help but wonder:

Bombing a school is a war crime. Bombing a hospital is a war crime. Bombing news outlets is a war crime. Firing rockets at civilians is *also* a war crime. If we believe in human rights, we should hold anyone who commits war crimes fully accountable. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 19, 2021

We … agree with her. Hell has officially frozen over.

Rep. Omar with a surprising condemnation of Hamas. https://t.co/SZ2w75BAym — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 20, 2021

Thank you for this spot-on description of Hamas. 🤔 https://t.co/TAKmnXXMro — Julie Lenarz 🇮🇱 (@MsJulieLenarz) May 19, 2021

So you're saying Hamas is guilty of multiple war crimes? Glad we can finally agree on that. https://t.co/tvtJNJLhgG — Auntie Baizuo (@JSvanhild) May 19, 2021

So let’s hold hamas to war crimes https://t.co/rkA4FXkTAH — kevin stefanski’s beard (@ears4you) May 19, 2021

We’re being facetious, of course. Although her condemnation describes Hamas to a T, we know Ilhan Omar too well to actually believe she’s referring to Hamas.

My future colleague perfectly nails Hamas…oh wait… https://t.co/vuOGMuynT5 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 19, 2021

In Ilhan Omar’s eyes, the only real war criminals are the Israelis. All roads lead back to the Israel, i.e. the Jews.

Weird how Hamas did all this and you chose to blame the Jews. https://t.co/tK47ntaBpb — Ethan Fine איתן מאיר (@FineEthan) May 19, 2021

It’s always the Jews’ fault. No matter what the problem is, it’s the Jews who caused it.

That’s why Israel gives plenty of warning to get out. Isn’t using children, the sick & the media as body shields a war crime you nitwit? How about launching rockets & hitting your own people 20% of the time? You are a terror supporting scumbag. https://t.co/2aRSMDfoJA — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 19, 2021

Ilhan Omar supports terrorists? Fact check: zero Pinocchios.

*Hiding weapons in schools is a war crime.

*Hiding weapons in hospitals is a war crime.

*Hiding weapons in news outlets is a war crime. Hamas intentionally stores its weapons in civilian areas. Hamas is the bad guy here. Very easy to understand, even for you, Congressman. https://t.co/aulNtU2b5n — Josh (@AishJosh4) May 20, 2021

Ilhan Omar understands; she’s just counting on her mindless followers not to.

Because she’s a bad and dishonest person.

Using a school as a weapons depot is a war crime. Using a hospital as a front for a military HQ is a war crime. Locating terrorists amongst news outlets is a war crime. If we believe in human rights, we should hold accountable Congresspeople who defend terrorists. https://t.co/1N4GHTTurX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 20, 2021

Now there’s a thought.

