Last month, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones would be joining their J-school faculty as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.

Recently, Hannah-Jones learned that her position would not be a tenured one:

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was supposed to join UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media in July as a tenured professor.

Instead, her role as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism will be as a fixed-term “Professor of the Practice,” with the option of being reviewed for tenure within five years.

Earlier this week, [journalism school dean Susan] King explained in a message to faculty that when Hannah-Jones’ case for tenure was presented, the campus trustees did not act on it. So the university offered her a five-year fixed-term contract, which was different from the original job description. Hannah-Jones will also remain a journalist at the New York Times.

It’s only natural that Hannah-Jones’ fellow stunningly brave journalist Yamiche Alcindor would be outraged:

We can think of a few more things that need to be said. Here are some of them:

Tags: 1619 ProjectMacArthur GeniusNikole Hannah-JonesPulitzer PrizeUNCUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel HillYamiche Alcindor