Last month, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones would be joining their J-school faculty as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.

Recently, Hannah-Jones learned that her position would not be a tenured one:

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was supposed to join UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media in July as a tenured professor. Instead, her role as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism will be as a fixed-term “Professor of the Practice,” with the option of being reviewed for tenure within five years. … Earlier this week, [journalism school dean Susan] King explained in a message to faculty that when Hannah-Jones’ case for tenure was presented, the campus trustees did not act on it. So the university offered her a five-year fixed-term contract, which was different from the original job description. Hannah-Jones will also remain a journalist at the New York Times.

It’s only natural that Hannah-Jones’ fellow stunningly brave journalist Yamiche Alcindor would be outraged:

UNC's decision to deny tenure to @nhannahjones is absurd & a reminder of how hard some work to deny the hard truth that is Nikole's life work & the 1619 Project. She is a Pulitzer Prizer winner & a MacArthur genius. What more needs to be said? Read: https://t.co/8aX9cPU7uK — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 19, 2021

We can think of a few more things that need to be said. Here are some of them:

GP Oh, sweet, sweet karmic justice. And using "truth" to reference 1619 project should be enough to get you fired, too. https://t.co/haC5bz6LqC — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 19, 2021

"Truth" and "the 1619 Project" shouldn't be used in the same sentence, unless it's to point out how the latter has nothing to do with the former. https://t.co/l4QypBWfIY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 19, 2021

1. You kahba they didn't deny it, she had a 5 yr contract then they'll evaluate 2. You kahba, her Life's work was filled with lies that historians had to push back on 3. You kahba, what needs to be said is your IT looking friend is a liar and a fraud https://t.co/e25FXiqp0E — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) May 19, 2021

Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gentlemen. PBS correspondent and host shilling for anti-American propaganda. "What more needs to be said?" Nikole Hannah-Jones isn't a real historian and doesn't speak in fact or provide "the hard truth." The real "hard truth" is she's bad. https://t.co/lInEzNHd2B — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 19, 2021

The 1619 Project is the work of a race hustler. It’s disinformation. It’s historically inaccurate. It’s fiction. Like most of your ridiculous “reporting.” https://t.co/tcgibYjDoW — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 19, 2021