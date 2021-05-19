When actress-comedienne Sarah Silverman learned about the apparent attack on a group of Jews dining outside in Los Angeles, she wanted to make one thing abundantly clear: antisemitism is always wrong, full stop.

We kid, of course. This is how she reacted:

Shorter Sarah Silverman: It’s wrong to beat up Jews because not all of them are the icky Zionist kind.

Guess so!

Trending

This is a bold strategy, Sarah. And it’s always worked out so well.

Great success.

Sarah Silverman seems to believe that if she disavows Israel hard enough, she’ll be left alone.

As weak as it gets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Israelanti-ZionismantisemiticAntisemitismhate crimeIsraelJewsLos Angelessarah silvermanZionismZionists