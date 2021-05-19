Between the two of them, CNN Blundertwins Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy have the Fox News beat completely covered. We swear those guys watch more Fox News than anyone.

So you’d think they wouldn’t be so quick to flip out that Fox News has a media presence. And yet, here’s Oliver Darcy, complaining about the New York Times letting Fox News advertise in their fine publication:

CNN's @oliverdarcy Calls Out New York Times For Accepting Ad Dollars From Fox https://t.co/FdS9pPqDDs — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 19, 2021

Oliver’s really upset about this:

Company that pushed the Big Lie advertising atop @nytimes homepage today. pic.twitter.com/KEGOk7gaUi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 18, 2021

Seriously, he’s pissed:

Darcy expanded on the argument in Reliable Sources latest CNN newsletter, noting the ad on the New York Times homepage. Dacry questioned why the Times would allow this, writing “Fox profits off of dangerous disinformation, such as the Big Lie and undermining public trust in vaccines,” and “[the Times’] own reporters have done an excellent job documenting this.” “Taking Fox’s advertising dollars — and lending one’s platform to the company so that it can present a sanitized version of what it does to readers — is tantamount to accepting money from a company that earned the cash by peddling lies to millions,” Darcy continues. “Is that something a legitimate news org should be doing?”

What would Oliver Darcy know about a legitimate news org? He works for CNN. Come on, man.

Do these losers have any job at CNN other than bellyaching about Fox? https://t.co/oXLblkE9lO — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 19, 2021

In a word: no.

The only time I watch CNN is when I want to know what's on FoxNews. — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) May 19, 2021

Oliver Darcy’s entire life is watching Fox News round the clock. It’s so sad. — joel glazer smells of shit 🔰🔴➐ (@pontiuspilat3) May 19, 2021

There’s gotta be a better use for his time, right? Like, one would think he’d get tired of this after a while.

Why does CNN spend so much time trying to censor Fox? Why not just run compelling content to try and compete? https://t.co/XqkModrS2R — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 19, 2021

Because CNN is Real Journalism, Mr. President.

are ya'll a news source or some kind of jealous ex lover? — Willie Maykit (@MaykitWillie) May 18, 2021

Can't CNN just die with dignity? We get it, you can't get Trump ratings back. — Dan Wright (@DanSWright) May 19, 2021

The grieving process is an ongoing one for CNN.

To be sure, if we worked for CNN like Oliver Darcy, we’d be grieving, too. Lord knows they’ve got plenty of stuff to cry over.