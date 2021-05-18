Earlier this month, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten slammed the New York Post for their bombshell story about the extent to which AFT influenced the CDC’s policies with regard to school reopenings:

Little did Randi Weingarten realize that no “hit piece” could do as much damage to the narrative as Randi Weingarten herself:

You don’t say!

This already looked bad. Now, it looks even worse.

It’s very illuminating.

AFT was already garbage, so we’re not sure how much more damage this can actually do to their reputation.

But the CDC was ostensibly above the partisan fray. The COVID19 pandemic has made it abundantly clear that they’re not above it, that they are, in fact, right there in the muck with the rest of the garbage people.

Teachers’ unions have no business setting CDC policy. Abolish the teachers’ unions just to make sure they don’t ever get another chance to do it.

