Earlier this month, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten slammed the New York Post for their bombshell story about the extent to which AFT influenced the CDC’s policies with regard to school reopenings:

Once again the @NYPost has a hit piece out on AFT – this time that is trying to make everyday advocacy look nefarious. I'm not linking to the article, because they don't deserve clicks for this, but I do want to say a few things about it. pic.twitter.com/D8iG0e8eYD — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

Little did Randi Weingarten realize that no “hit piece” could do as much damage to the narrative as Randi Weingarten herself:

HUGE: AFT’s @rweingarten tells CSPAN the Biden Admin “asked for language” they could use in the CDC’s guidance on school re-openings (which was used "nearly verbatim"). "They asked us for language and we gave them language when they asked for it." pic.twitter.com/CdYXpL9htu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

You don’t say!

Weingarten stresses there’s “nothing nefarious” about what they did, saying it’s “normal” to seek their input on policy. But the CDC was supposedly issuing science-based guidance, nothing more. https://t.co/SsY8xiRwkE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

This already looked bad. Now, it looks even worse.

It’s very illuminating.

Weingarten now openly admitting what @apublictrust revealed through the Teachers Union/CDC emails. The Biden CDC let political allies at teachers unions rewrite their COVID guidance to keep schools closed. https://t.co/9abXvSq3uZ https://t.co/qYcxTqS4Hy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 18, 2021

This is a scandal that deserves far more attention than it’s getting —> https://t.co/bsXhY1VPGA — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) May 18, 2021

AFT was already garbage, so we’re not sure how much more damage this can actually do to their reputation.

But the CDC was ostensibly above the partisan fray. The COVID19 pandemic has made it abundantly clear that they’re not above it, that they are, in fact, right there in the muck with the rest of the garbage people.

If you needed more proof that @CDCgov @CDCDirector are following only the political science when it comes to schools, here it is right from the horse's mouth: "they asked us for language and we (teachers union) gave them language when they asked for it." https://t.co/Ts6yMI56f8 — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 18, 2021

Teachers’ unions have no business setting CDC policy. Abolish the teachers’ unions just to make sure they don’t ever get another chance to do it.

That the head of a teacher’s union had veto power over the CDC’s directives on schools reopening is the biggest argument I can think of for defunding education systems and funding students directly. These people don’t care about your kids. https://t.co/K0zusQLyHm — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) May 18, 2021

The teachers’ unions have acted as mob bosses and our children have paid the price. We need legislation that protects parental rights from these special interest groups and we need it now. — Madeline Kazantzis (@MadelineKaz) May 18, 2021