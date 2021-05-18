Just when you think we’ve reached Maximum Boot … behold:

Opinion: There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party https://t.co/jzI3y6J7L6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 17, 2021

Max Boot kicks things off with a bang:

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.

So, the Green New Deal, court packing, and defunding the police haven’t been endorsed by Democratic leaders? Really? Who’s being grossly deceptive, Max?

The Democratic Party doesn't NEED anyone like MTG. — Johellion (@JHMcGinn) May 17, 2021

It’s true, because the Democratic Party already has multiple people like MTG. They’ve got antisemitic conspiracy theorist nutjobs coming out the wazoo.

But AOC and the Squad are nothing compared to Marjorie Taylor Greene, says Max Boot:

It’s true that sometimes Democrats also say things they shouldn’t have. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) shouldn’t have engaged in antisemitic rhetoric (although she did apologize), and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) shouldn’t have urged anti-racism protesters to be “more confrontational” (although she made clear that she was urging peaceful protest). But no Democrat has incited an attack on the Capitol the way Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) did when he urged Trump supporters at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 to “do what it takes to fight for America.” And, needless to say, no Democrat has suggested that Jewish space lasers are causing wildfires, as Greene did.

So let’s avoid any false moral equivalency between the two parties. There is no comparison between the likes of AOC and MTG. One is a progressive who engages in civil, rational discourse. The other is a fanatic who has left civility and reason far behind.

Max Boot is not a serious or intellectually honest person, exhibit 7392749392.

Max has lost his mind. No radicals in the Democrat Party? Please.

Omar would turn us into Palestine if she could.@AOC wants us to be Cuba.

And let's not even START on Pelosi. https://t.co/6WmYNVFR2h — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) May 18, 2021

No, you guys have:

The Squad

The guy who said Guam was going to tip over

The guy who slept with a Chinese spy

Crazy lady with the hat

Woman who calls for violence against Republicans

Etc… https://t.co/dkpz3JCMad — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 18, 2021

I guess this piece was written to convey that the Democrats antisemitists aren't wild fringe kooks. They're perfectly normal and accepted members of the party. https://t.co/m8cqzerwsW — mitrebox (@mitrebox) May 18, 2021

If Max Boot genuinely believes a word he wrote, he’s as insane as Marjorie Taylor Greene.