Look. We get that it is literally Jen Psaki’s job to get up on that podium and spin like a top on the Biden administration’s behalf, but we can’t help but wonder how she sleeps at night after spewing out whoppers of this magnitude on a daily basis:

She really said it:

Guys:

Because God forbid the Biden administration display a modicum of the maturity that they insist the Trump administration lacked and give the last president credit for a truly historic Middle East peace agreement.

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think the Biden administration likes conflict.

Tags: Abraham AccordsBiden administrationDonald TrumpIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflictJen PsakiJoe BidenMiddle EastTrump administration