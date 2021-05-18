Look. We get that it is literally Jen Psaki’s job to get up on that podium and spin like a top on the Biden administration’s behalf, but we can’t help but wonder how she sleeps at night after spewing out whoppers of this magnitude on a daily basis:

More Psaki on Trump administration: "We don't think they did anything constructive really to bring an end to the long term conflict in the Middle East." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 18, 2021

She really said it:

"Aside from putting forward a peace proposal that was dead on arrival, we don't think they did anything constructive really to bring an end to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East," Jen Psaki says about the Trump administration when asked about value of Abraham Accords. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2021

Guys:

After Trump secured historic Middle East peace deals, Psaki says Biden is “not following the same tactics.” She also reminds us that Biden reinstated aid to the Palestinians that’s being used to fund terror attacks on Israel. pic.twitter.com/D8HjD39p7w — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 18, 2021

Because God forbid the Biden administration display a modicum of the maturity that they insist the Trump administration lacked and give the last president credit for a truly historic Middle East peace agreement.

This idea that you can't make peace with x because you haven't made peace with y is still faulty and based entirely on the Biden admin trying to deny the previous admin any credit on anything. https://t.co/avq0rYraOH — Bill Cortese (@BillCortese) May 18, 2021

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think the Biden administration likes conflict.

This is provably false. https://t.co/3ClwhBV0cE — Hooch Acquisition Corp (@barrelproofing) May 18, 2021