Thank God we’ve finally got a man in the White House who doesn’t bend over for Vladimir Putin, right? Joe Biden’s in charge now, and he’s nobody’s puppet.

Or is he?

More from Axios:

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision.

Why it matters: The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline, and underscores the difficulties President Biden faces in matching actions to rhetoric on a tougher approach to Russia.

The big picture: As Axios has previously reported, the completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe.

  • Russian gas currently has to pass through Ukraine on its way to Europe. Bypassing Ukraine with a direct pipeline to Germany is an opportunity for Russia to advance its goal of isolating its former client state, now a fledgling democracy, from Western Europe.

  • Russia has a long track record of cutting critical supplies to its neighbors during disputes, including cutting off gas to Ukraine.

  • The pipeline could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.

Well this all sounds very promising, doesn’t it?

Probably!

Look, it just does, OK?

And Stephen Colbert would be resurrecting his “c*ck holster” routine.

Nothing to see here, we’re sure.

Just asking questions.

