Thank God we’ve finally got a man in the White House who doesn’t bend over for Vladimir Putin, right? Joe Biden’s in charge now, and he’s nobody’s puppet.

Or is he?

NEW: President Biden plans to waive sanctions on the Russian-owned company in charge of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline https://t.co/cdRWmBoojn — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 18, 2021

The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline, and underscores the difficulties President Biden faces in matching actions to rhetoric on a tougher approach to Russia. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 18, 2021

More from Axios:

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision. Why it matters: The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline, and underscores the difficulties President Biden faces in matching actions to rhetoric on a tougher approach to Russia. … The big picture: As Axios has previously reported, the completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe.

Russian gas currently has to pass through Ukraine on its way to Europe. Bypassing Ukraine with a direct pipeline to Germany is an opportunity for Russia to advance its goal of isolating its former client state, now a fledgling democracy, from Western Europe.

Russia has a long track record of cutting critical supplies to its neighbors during disputes, including cutting off gas to Ukraine.

The pipeline could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.

Well this all sounds very promising, doesn’t it?

US pipelines… BAD. Putin Russian Pipelines… GOOD! https://t.co/y6FnsNNoFm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 18, 2021

biden republicans: ermagerd trump was weak on russia biden: well, let’s lift sanctions on company and ceo that built the nord stream 2. — kaitlin, RINO birthing person (@thefactualprep) May 18, 2021

The Biden administration makes appeasing love to Putin, as one might expect. — Ryan Drexel Rawson (@drexrawson) May 18, 2021

Wow. Biden totally surrenders to Putin. https://t.co/sy0yNVXMNO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 18, 2021

It looks like 2012 is now calling to ask for their foreign policy back. https://t.co/62OaKYl9Jc — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) May 18, 2021

they told us if republicans voted for trump we’d end up with a president who’s soft on russia, and they were right! https://t.co/K4dARx3weF — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 18, 2021

I was reliably informed Trump was in a homosexual love affair with Putin and one of the reasons we needed Biden was so we’d have a President who stood up to him. https://t.co/T0MhZfQjDV — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 18, 2021

Is this good now? https://t.co/897lrdS5ZZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 18, 2021

Probably!

Remember that NordStream basically gives Putin control over the oil of Western Europe. Biden just handed it over to them. https://t.co/sy0yNVXMNO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 18, 2021

now that the bad orange man is gone, maybe some Dem can explain to me how this helps strengthen NATO https://t.co/D7xwrTF940 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 18, 2021

Look, it just does, OK?

Pour one out for Resistance Twitter, who would’ve had an absolute rager with this one https://t.co/wM5UGVBZFN — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) May 18, 2021

If Trump did this, Rachel Maddow's entire studio would be covered in tin foil the next day. Susan Hennessy would be calling on the SDNY to hurry up their investigation. Chris Hayes would be, Chris Hayes. https://t.co/sepUHrCPNa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

And Stephen Colbert would be resurrecting his “c*ck holster” routine.

tHe aDuLtS aRe bAcK iN cHaRgE https://t.co/5vVAPCINz6 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 18, 2021

Nothing to see here, we’re sure.

Wonder what the news cycle would look like if 5 days after Russian hackers shut down a US Pipeline causing gas lines, Trump lifts sanctions on a Russian pipeline. https://t.co/sepUHrCPNa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

Here’s your timeline, folks:

1. Colonial Hack

2. Rumors that a ransom was paid

3. Biden lifts sanctions on Russian pipeline Coincidence? 🤔 https://t.co/sy0yNVXMNO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 18, 2021

Just asking questions.