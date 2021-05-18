New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has performed exceedingly well during the COVID19 pandemic. By which we mean, of course, he’s been at the front at the pack when it comes to presiding over deaths, particularly in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

You’d think a guy with that record would shift to a more science-based approach to navigating what remains of the pandemic, but nope:

NJ’s @GovMurphy defends ignoring science on masks/continuing to penalize New Jerseyans who disobey his Covid edicts. “We’re just not ready yet … If we can save only one more life by waiting a couple of weeks longer, I’ll sign up for that" pic.twitter.com/Khi11FdoRw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2021

Welp.

"we know [indoor mask mandates] were hugely helpful"

Do we Phil? Where are the"data points" on that one? — Travis (@TPum01) May 17, 2021

The claims that:

– NJ was the 1st state with a mandate

– Masks work to save lives

– NJ has the highest death rate, nationally seem incongruent. Which one isn't true? (Hint: the one without any data to support it) — Ky (@4AirStrike0) May 17, 2021

So, he is telling everyone the vaccine doesn’t work. Don’t bother getting one. — Tommy Bartley (@tommybartley) May 18, 2021

How many lives would it save if New Jersey elected a governor who actually knew what he (or she) was doing?

“If it saves just one life…” 🙄 — David Derringer (@davealoft) May 17, 2021

"If we can save only one life" AYFKM? https://t.co/sqa3IBv1nO — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 18, 2021

Ah, the old “if it saves one life,” trick. — John H. Wilharm III (@JohnWilharm3) May 17, 2021

If one more life is the criterion, NJ will be locked down forever — Paul (@pjb438) May 17, 2021

Anyone who utters the phrase "If it saves one life" should be immediately disqualified from public policy discussions. — Dutch's Revenge (@BrianJohnsonTX) May 17, 2021