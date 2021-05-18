New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has performed exceedingly well during the COVID19 pandemic. By which we mean, of course, he’s been at the front at the pack when it comes to presiding over deaths, particularly in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

You’d think a guy with that record would shift to a more science-based approach to navigating what remains of the pandemic, but nope:

Welp.

How many lives would it save if New Jersey elected a governor who actually knew what he (or she) was doing?

