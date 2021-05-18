New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has performed exceedingly well during the COVID19 pandemic. By which we mean, of course, he’s been at the front at the pack when it comes to presiding over deaths, particularly in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
You’d think a guy with that record would shift to a more science-based approach to navigating what remains of the pandemic, but nope:
NJ’s @GovMurphy defends ignoring science on masks/continuing to penalize New Jerseyans who disobey his Covid edicts.
“We’re just not ready yet … If we can save only one more life by waiting a couple of weeks longer, I’ll sign up for that" pic.twitter.com/Khi11FdoRw
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2021
Welp.
"we know [indoor mask mandates] were hugely helpful"
Do we Phil? Where are the"data points" on that one?
— Travis (@TPum01) May 17, 2021
The claims that:
– NJ was the 1st state with a mandate
– Masks work to save lives
– NJ has the highest death rate, nationally
seem incongruent. Which one isn't true? (Hint: the one without any data to support it)
— Ky (@4AirStrike0) May 17, 2021
So, he is telling everyone the vaccine doesn’t work. Don’t bother getting one.
— Tommy Bartley (@tommybartley) May 18, 2021
How many lives would it save if New Jersey elected a governor who actually knew what he (or she) was doing?
“If it saves just one life…” 🙄
— David Derringer (@davealoft) May 17, 2021
"If we can save only one life"
AYFKM? https://t.co/sqa3IBv1nO
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 18, 2021
Ah, the old “if it saves one life,” trick.
— John H. Wilharm III (@JohnWilharm3) May 17, 2021
If one more life is the criterion, NJ will be locked down forever
— Paul (@pjb438) May 17, 2021
Anyone who utters the phrase "If it saves one life" should be immediately disqualified from public policy discussions.
— Dutch's Revenge (@BrianJohnsonTX) May 17, 2021
"If it saves one life" is the new "think of the *children*" and anyone who uses it as justification for flying in the face of both science and basic humane treatment of people should be instantly discredited. https://t.co/Me7nEGLhl9
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) May 18, 2021