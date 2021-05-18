The Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could affect legislation concerning abortion rights:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court agrees to take up a major abortion case that will give the court an opportunity to reconsider Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case involves the constitutionality of Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 17, 2021

Here is the orders list with a snapshot of the grant.

Question 1 is "Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional" pic.twitter.com/y3YIEq6vIO — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 17, 2021

And here is more background on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. https://t.co/mG8pSjNRZK — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 17, 2021

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, for one, sees the potential good that could result from SCOTUS’ eventual ruling:

Ben Sasse on SCOTUS taking up case involving Mississippi's 15-week limit on abortion: "The Supreme Court now has an opportunity to affirm this American system and recognize that states can enact compassionate, common-sense, pro-life legislation." pic.twitter.com/BQaxdzXA4G — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) May 17, 2021

But for the record, CNN’s Chris Cuomo doesn’t feel the same way:

Fredo suggests being pro-life is about being pro-racism and Jim Crow: "It's about dividing lines, legislating to the far-right white-fright vote (…) It's just like voting rights in one way."

He adds that the pro-life movement doesn't understand that science is on their side. pic.twitter.com/qYVN8WhtNO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 18, 2021

He definitely sounds like someone we should be taking very seriously.

Is he unfamiliar with Margaret Sanger? — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) May 18, 2021

You mean the racist eugenicist founder of Planned Parenthood? Yeah, we’d say Margaret Sanger had a pretty acute case of “white fright.”

Um – perhaps someone should have him google Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood, eugenics. — Heather Russell (@Russell4Heather) May 18, 2021

You do know how to use Google, don’t you, Chris?

So… Racist white people want fewer black children aborted? OK… — Hannibal Lecture (@AltKurtis) May 18, 2021

Hmm yes it makes perfect sense that white racists would favor saving the lives of unborn black children https://t.co/OFu5I1xfyc — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) May 18, 2021

Once again the far-right racists are upset that…uh…<checks notes>…far too many…<double checks notes>…African-American babies are being aborted in this country……uh……how…how does this work @ChrisCuomo ? https://t.co/0mBEpTWOCx — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) May 18, 2021

Would white fright people be fine with so many black babies aborted? I don’t get that one at all — Ty the Great (@TytheGreat4) May 18, 2021

Because it doesn’t make any sense.

Fredo is making an argument that being pro-life is racist. He doesn't explain, probably doesn't even know, that the closest thing to genocide in this country is abortion in the black community. https://t.co/V2SulfyaVz — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 18, 2021

Thousands more black babies are aborted in NYC than born in any given year, @ChrisCuomo. Whoever is prepping you for shows should do a better job than this junk. https://t.co/HEHBbyAdmh — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) May 18, 2021

Then he obviously doesn't know the racial history of abortion. — Armchair Analyst (@Armchair1978) May 18, 2021

He obviously doesn’t know about a lot of things.

I don't know why "white" has become an insult or something over the past five or six years, but fwiw, a higher % of Latinos identify as pro-life than white folks do. One reason this issue is very much not hurting the GOP in a more diverse America. https://t.co/qXilLZmY6f — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 18, 2021

Almost everything he says here about the legal issues involved is wrong (not a surprise). Also, the science is absolutely part of the conversation in court cases about fetal viability. And lastly, abortion providers disproportionately target minority communities. https://t.co/GInEkQ9KBX — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 18, 2021

There’s nothing in this little monologue that is accurate. https://t.co/24eUBa9I6p — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) May 18, 2021

Deranged stuff right here. https://t.co/17iVwlfgAs — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 18, 2021

At least he stays on brand.

As I'm transcribing this, I realized this dufus claimed the 14th Amendment is where we get our right to privacy from. And he used to be a practicing lawyer for crying out loud. Now, we know why he doesn't do that anymore. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 18, 2021

That’s not the only insight Chris Cuomo is giving us right now:

Gee, why is CNN stuck in perpetual third place? https://t.co/94pkdMv3OU — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 18, 2021

No big mystery there.