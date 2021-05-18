The Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could affect legislation concerning abortion rights:

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, for one, sees the potential good that could result from SCOTUS’ eventual ruling:

But for the record, CNN’s Chris Cuomo doesn’t feel the same way:

He definitely sounds like someone we should be taking very seriously.

You mean the racist eugenicist founder of Planned Parenthood? Yeah, we’d say Margaret Sanger had a pretty acute case of “white fright.”

You do know how to use Google, don’t you, Chris?

Because it doesn’t make any sense.

He obviously doesn’t know about a lot of things.

At least he stays on brand.

That’s not the only insight Chris Cuomo is giving us right now:

No big mystery there.

