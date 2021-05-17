Last week, The Onion took what we assume was supposed to be a humorous, satirical look at the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict:

IDF Soldier Recounts Harrowing, Heroic War Story Of Killing 8-Month-Old Child https://t.co/w9tOPlRvDf pic.twitter.com/QwPjSWW2K4 — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 10, 2021

Fast-forward to today, and they’re still at it:

‘The Onion’ Calls On Israel To Bomb Our Offices In Case Any Hamas Agents Hiding Out There https://t.co/c0X6Nnw8Qe pic.twitter.com/phdKLDGnlR — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 17, 2021

You’ve been an enormous help, The Onion.

OMG don’t just read the headline on this one. The article is so good. 😂 https://t.co/vH2L1gcP7J — Carrie🌻 (@carrielogo) May 17, 2021

“So good”:

Thus, we urge Israel’s government in the strongest possible terms to obliterate corporate headquarters and subsidiaries, as well as all buildings containing any work-share spaces or storage lockers we may have rented. In recognition of the crucial strategic importance of this act, we urge Israel not to give any advance warning to the tenants located in these buildings, as there could be no legitimate reason for working so close to potential terrorists beyond a desire to serve as a human shield.

(The Israeli military warned the tenants of the Gaza building that housed AP and Al-Jazeera offices before launching the airstrike, but The Onion’s got a narrative to push.)

Every time I think they hit maximum savagery they out do themselves. https://t.co/Rp6ISGLkRv — Matthew Fischer (@matthewwfischer) May 17, 2021

Does the Onion ever miss? These guys are the masters of satire! https://t.co/FovvAyxf0G — Abir Khaled (@AbirAlmaza) May 17, 2021

Clearly they don’t. If they did, they’d be ashamed of peddling pro-Hamas propaganda.

I see this as a fairly clean indication that the anti-Israel faction is winning in the context of American politicshttps://t.co/WVAjtg3x4u — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 17, 2021

This certainly doesn’t inspire confidence in the U.S. media’s ability to distinguish between good and evil.

Look: The Onion is free to keep churning out these tiresome, intellectually dishonest takes. But if you’re looking for quality satire that is actually rooted in reality (like quality satire should be), you’ll have to look elsewhere.