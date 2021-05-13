Breaking news that’s not really breaking: Dr. Anthony Fauci has changed his mind on masks again.

But at least this time he’s changed it for the better:

“If you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask,” Fauci says. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) May 13, 2021

Dr. Fauci with some news you can use on this sunny, spring morning: “If you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.” The only exceptions, he said, are if you’re in a crowded space for an extended time. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) May 13, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “If you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.” pic.twitter.com/LRh6OMS9Ij — The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

OK, so you still have to mask up outside if you’re not vaccinated? And you still have to mask up inside, even if you’re fully vaccinated?

Well, baby steps, we guess.

Heh.

Dr. Fauci apparently looked up the word, “vaccinated.” — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) May 13, 2021

Good for him.

Haha, thanks Uncle Tony for your permission. pic.twitter.com/uzgtD2x6RY — akp. (@Palmerism) May 13, 2021

Fauci’s announcement will fall on a lot of deaf ears, though.

No thanks. I don’t trust the honor system quite yet. — Jen Lau (@jenlau16) May 13, 2021

No thanks I’ll keep mine on — HaymonzPlanet (@HaymonzP) May 13, 2021

Even my 23 year old son said he’ll continue wearing a mask forever. No flu this year, no cold, no virus, allergies are far less. His health so much better for wearing masks — Jojoe614 (@Jojoe6141) May 13, 2021

I wear it around my unvaccinated grandchildren unless we’re eating. Still weary outside with anyone who hasn’t taken the shot. — Nina Smith (@allaboutnina) May 13, 2021

All these “I don’t have to wear a mask” “my rights!” men on here gonna be walking around with raging cases of ED after they get COVID bc they didn’t want to wear a piece of cloth over their face 🤣🤣. — ME (@Here4TheSnacks) May 13, 2021

Huh?

Thanks, but no thanks, Dr Fauci. I keep a mask with me and will continue to wear one outside when I'm around other people – who may or may not be vaccinated. How would we know? — ItsANewDayInAmerica (@DeathCult45) May 13, 2021

No thank you. I'll be masking forever. The world is gross and people are grosser. — Devin Jones (@DevinJones484) May 13, 2021

So the messaging has been a resounding success. Great work, everyone.

As perhaps the only resident of DC who doesn't wear a mask outside, this will do nothing. Both the irrational fear and the tattletale, holier-than-thou social customs have already set in. Damage is done. The CDC blew it, once again. https://t.co/G7yspzPuwa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 13, 2021

Blowing it seems to be the only thing the CDC does well.