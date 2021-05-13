Guess what, everybody. AFT President Randi Weingarten says kids can go back to school in the fall!

Breaking News: Randi Weingarten, president of America’s second-largest teachers’ union, plans to call for a full reopening of schools for the next academic year.https://t.co/0YWilRGrej — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 13, 2021

Isn’t that special?

after fighting to keep schools closed for over a year — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 13, 2021

This really puts to bed the lie that schools are open now, no? https://t.co/4EFt6K6vT2 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 13, 2021

Alternate headline: Child hostages to be released after taxpayers pay ransom. https://t.co/pPRz4b1YRO — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) May 13, 2021

Just in case it weren’t clear enough that Weingarten is stunning and brave for this, she’s getting mad props from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

Thanks, Randi. Good for parents, great for our kids. https://t.co/rf0vJf5h2a — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 13, 2021

Did y’all know that Ron DeSantis is on the same page as Randi Weingarten when it comes to school reopenings?

This week, @GovRonDeSantis said the same as @rweingarten: ““Our direction is relatively simple: Have a normal school year.” Bipartisan agreement on getting kids back in school. It’s called following science. This is a good thing. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 13, 2021

No, see, what Ron DeSantis did is called following science.

What Randi Weingarten did is called following the polling showing how unpopular her position is and freaking the eff out.

Fauci said schools should reopen months ago. That this is still controversial among some local teachers unions is…revealing. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 13, 2021

Once more, for those in the back: Ron DeSantis’ call for schools to reopen predated all examples Joe Scarborough is citing. But Scarborough didn’t spend months and months railing against Randi Weingarten or Anthony Fauci; his ire was reserved for Ron DeSantis.

Who, as it turns out, was right about a lot of things. Can’t say the same for Joe Scarborough.

Look at this. We already knew he had no shame, so this shouldn't be surprising. pic.twitter.com/TOFJ5VpzWg — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) May 13, 2021

Joe you're absolutely kidding that Weingarten is leading on this? Aren't you? Florida schools have been open. The state has been open. Can you give some clarity on what you mean by bipartisan? — Chris (@bear6613) May 13, 2021

@rweingarten saw the polling and realized she was screwed. Ron DeSantis has been following the science for a year. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) May 13, 2021

What a stupid and disingenuous comparison. Weingarten’s actions belie her words. DeSantis’ actions support his words. Also, should we talk about Weingarten blaming the Jews, or nah — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) May 13, 2021

Framing this as if DeSantis is emulating Weingarten is dishonest and asinine. https://t.co/RNgsFKYdPM — John Chronister (@Smogdood) May 13, 2021

Talk about spin. — Octavius (@August_Julii) May 13, 2021

Lmao shameless gaslighting https://t.co/DGW3j1msfB — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) May 13, 2021