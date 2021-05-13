Guess what, everybody. AFT President Randi Weingarten says kids can go back to school in the fall!

Isn’t that special?

Just in case it weren’t clear enough that Weingarten is stunning and brave for this, she’s getting mad props from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

Trending

Did y’all know that Ron DeSantis is on the same page as Randi Weingarten when it comes to school reopenings?

No, see, what Ron DeSantis did is called following science.

What Randi Weingarten did is called following the polling showing how unpopular her position is and freaking the eff out.

Once more, for those in the back: Ron DeSantis’ call for schools to reopen predated all examples Joe Scarborough is citing. But Scarborough didn’t spend months and months railing against Randi Weingarten or Anthony Fauci; his ire was reserved for Ron DeSantis.

Who, as it turns out, was right about a lot of things. Can’t say the same for Joe Scarborough.

