Liz Cheney was relieved of her duties as House GOP Conference Chair this morning … and promptly made a beeline for “TODAY Show” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie:

Sweet get, Savannah!

Funny how that works.

There’s the media’s strange new respect for Liz Cheney.

Just drink it all in. And the best (read: worst) is still yet to come.

That’s all any of this is about. Liz Cheney is suddenly useful to them, and what’s worse is that she’s willing to be used by them. Her ostensible message of integrity is getting completely buried by the shameless spectacle of the media circus.

