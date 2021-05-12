Liz Cheney was relieved of her duties as House GOP Conference Chair this morning … and promptly made a beeline for “TODAY Show” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie:

Just sat down with Rep. Liz Cheney @replizcheney for an exclusive interview on @NBCNews. pic.twitter.com/GPIJegptY9 — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 12, 2021

Sweet get, Savannah!

And there it is. @Liz_Cheney has a massive, massive platform now. she is now a national figure, who continues to say she chose country over party The House Republican Conference chair doesn’t get a @SavannahGuthrie interview. But an ousted House Republican Conference chair does https://t.co/gxMi1I65fa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

Funny how that works.

Yes. There it is. https://t.co/WdauAgUfRP — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 12, 2021

There’s the media’s strange new respect for Liz Cheney.

Yes, this is you giving the game away. https://t.co/5JVgl3OWhY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2021

"If you think we gave Liz Cheney unlimited amounts of unearned media before, just wait!" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2021

Again you can't begin to understand how much I love this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2021

Liz Cheney is being greeted as a liberator right now. https://t.co/ITEHQLa9iC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2021

I am enjoying this almost beyond words. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2021

Just drink it all in. And the best (read: worst) is still yet to come.

lol — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 12, 2021

Well that was fast. Liz will now become the darling of the left wing media. https://t.co/qSh0AcHuVr — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) May 12, 2021

That the media could put on a love circus like this for a Cheney of all people tells you everything you need to know about their intentions. They'll roll with anything they think will hurt the other side. https://t.co/vLEDZ6Qi44 — Finley Bluefield (@FLBluefield) May 12, 2021

That’s all any of this is about. Liz Cheney is suddenly useful to them, and what’s worse is that she’s willing to be used by them. Her ostensible message of integrity is getting completely buried by the shameless spectacle of the media circus.

The issue for House Rs: by deposing @Liz_Cheney they’ve only given her a bigger platform https://t.co/lELYMvNLzc — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) May 12, 2021

You'll make sure of that! https://t.co/TphI6t7H0R — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2021