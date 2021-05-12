This past weekend, we told you about Disney’s in-house Critical Race Theory program, as reported by Christopher Rufo.

SCOOP: The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on “systemic racism,” encourages employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” and separates minorities into racially-segregated “affinity groups.” I've obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

On May 10, Disney issued a statement saying that the nature and purpose of “Reimagine Tomorrow” documents were “being deliberately distorted.”

Disney has released a statement claiming that my reporting "distorted" their antiracism program. This is false. I published direct quotations, contextual screenshots, and the original source documents in their entirety. Disney is distorting the truth—and I won't stand for it. pic.twitter.com/w7eEcKyduq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 10, 2021

That statement was a steaming pile of BS, of course. Not to mention desperate.

Just the sort of statement you’d expect from someone trying to wiggle out of an impending PR disaster.

And speaking of PR disasters, yesterday, Rufo got a look at the status of “Reimagine Tomorrow” on Disney’s internal portal, and wouldn’t you know it:

WINNING: @WaltDisneyCo has removed its entire antiracism program from the company's internal portal. pic.twitter.com/nLTO9FOVxf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 11, 2021

How do you like that?

Great job. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 11, 2021

THANK YOU — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) May 11, 2021

Damn dude. I didn't think taking on Disney was possible. — Credential Respecter (@JustAFactsMan) May 11, 2021

Now let’s just hope they stop teaching it rather just hiding it online. — Kamran Pasha (@KamranPasha72) May 11, 2021

If this is what it looks like, then hats off to Christopher Rufo.

The cynic in me says they're just gonna re-brand it to something like "POC Promotion" — pearsonified (@pearsonified) May 11, 2021

Possibly, but small victories start to add up. We've set the precedent—and forced a $329 billion company to back down. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 11, 2021

Dare we hope that Disney — and other woke corporations — will think twice before throwing their lot in with Critical Race Theory?

Disney went from this making this preposterous defense statement to nuking their critical race theory program in less than 24 hours. Corporate DEI is a scam—it's used to launder corporate reputations and divide Americans into competing racial categories. Shut it down. pic.twitter.com/B2z1fyo0CO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 11, 2021

What will Christopher Rufo find when the 72 hours have passed? Stay tuned to see …

