Critical Race Theory proponents suffered an embarrassing and very public defeat after voters shot down a proposal to teach what NBC News characterizes as “new diversity and inclusion training requirements” in Texas’ Carroll Independent School District.

And speaking of NBC News, here’s how they framed it:

We’ve got a few things to unpack here. So let’s start with a simple one: what’s with this “bitterly divided” business?

Seems like NBC News really, really wanted the election to be a close one. But why would a respected media outlet want that?

So odd that this sort of thing keeps happening.

You’d think based on the story that the opponents of Critical Race Theory are the bad guys.

It’s just shameless.

If the media think they can fool us, well, the joke’s ultimately on them.

