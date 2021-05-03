Critical Race Theory proponents suffered an embarrassing and very public defeat after voters shot down a proposal to teach what NBC News characterizes as “new diversity and inclusion training requirements” in Texas’ Carroll Independent School District.

And speaking of NBC News, here’s how they framed it:

Opponents of anti-racism education win big in a bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas. Conservative candidates who opposed a school diversity plan won every local race, taking about 70% of the vote in the wealthy Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. https://t.co/m7rtlYh3X0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 3, 2021

We’ve got a few things to unpack here. So let’s start with a simple one: what’s with this “bitterly divided” business?

40 point victories are "bitterly divided" https://t.co/ss9ka3jKw6 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 3, 2021

By the way, you want to know what "bitterly divided" is? 50%-49%. That Congressional race in Iowa that was decided by like six votes. A 70%-30% trouncing isn't very "divided" at all. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) May 3, 2021

Seems like NBC News really, really wanted the election to be a close one. But why would a respected media outlet want that?

Two headlines from yesterday, and just a beautiful example of the irredeemable bias in the national media. Up first, opponents of CRT win in a 70/30 landslide. The framing? “Bitterly divided.” Secondly, 23% think Biden has united the country. Framing? “Country optimistic.” pic.twitter.com/Xm2QubnQi5 — Smatt (@mdrache) May 3, 2021

So odd that this sort of thing keeps happening.

It seems like this sort of story should be written with a bit more acknowledgement that parents and voters might reasonably object to a plan that, for example, entails "microaggression" tracking in students' disciplinary files. https://t.co/PMNp5OQHo6 pic.twitter.com/67f5dcRo2x — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 3, 2021

The HR-industrial complex has some very bad "DEI" ideas that are rapidly gaining purchase in organizations, tying people up in useless and sometimes offensive training sessions and hyperpolicing people in an essentially arbitrary way. Of course there is a backlash to this. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 3, 2021

You’d think based on the story that it was just white suburban backlash to “diversity” — … (@Hoosier114) May 3, 2021

You’d think based on the story that the opponents of Critical Race Theory are the bad guys.

Misleading title. It was actually the opponents of state institutionalized racism won HUGE and we discovered it really wasn’t a bitterly divided community as the vast majority voted against CRT. The people who don’t live here who caused this drama were resoundingly beaten. https://t.co/PgH9jWgHcD — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) May 3, 2021

If you're having trouble keeping up with the ever-shifting Orwellian language, "opponents of anti-racism education" are the people who actually oppose racism on principle; the "anti-racists" are the people who want to discriminate against others on the basis of skin color. https://t.co/Yv8yNgwXsx — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 3, 2021

Opponents of anti-racism = opponents of teaching state-sanctioned racism https://t.co/yZA6XC46OG — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) May 3, 2021

Critical race theory is a toxic, racist ideology. It is not anti-racist. Your desperation is showing. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2021

It’s just shameless.

There is simply no way to look at this and think the press is being a fair or neutral arbiter. None. — Smatt (@mdrache) May 3, 2021

From the headline to nearly every single framing decision, this is a perfect example of how wildly biased the media can be about an issue that should be simple. Upside-down world logic, thinking they can fool us. https://t.co/Op9WjRwVPn — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) May 3, 2021

If the media think they can fool us, well, the joke’s ultimately on them.

FWIW: Southlake, TX is in TX-24, one of the few Biden Republican districts from the 2020 election… and a helluva bellwether for the culture wars to come in the coming year's elections:https://t.co/Hu6dRhrh4Y — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 3, 2021

Critical Race Theory proponents seem to believe that all they have to do to get "their racism" into school curricula is dress it up in the magic language of "diversity plans"; like waving a wand the media will describe it as good and pure and its enemies as a bigots. Not anymore. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) May 3, 2021