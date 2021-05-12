Looks like Liz Cheney’s days as House GOP Conference Chair have come to an end:
.@mkraju reports: @Liz_Cheney has been ousted from her position as House GOP Conference Chair.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 12, 2021
She was reportedly booted via voice vote.
BREAKING: House Republicans remove Liz Cheney from leadership https://t.co/aNx8aSWKqi
— Axios (@axios) May 12, 2021
NEWS: CHENEY removed from her post by voice vote
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021
But according to Cheney, her work in the House isn’t anywhere near being done:
Cheney says she will do everything she can to make sure Trump doesnt get anywhere near the Oval Office.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021
Cheney says she’ll “do everything I can to ensure the former president never gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”
— Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) May 12, 2021
Watch:
BREAKING: Rep Liz Cheney exiled from GOP Leadership. pic.twitter.com/9pYWNg1vOd
— MRCTV (@mrctv) May 12, 2021
Liz Cheney in the closed door meeting with House Republicans: "If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy." @NBCNews @MSNBC
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2021