Looks like Liz Cheney’s days as House GOP Conference Chair have come to an end:

.@mkraju reports: @Liz_Cheney has been ousted from her position as House GOP Conference Chair. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 12, 2021

She was reportedly booted via voice vote.

BREAKING: House Republicans remove Liz Cheney from leadership https://t.co/aNx8aSWKqi — Axios (@axios) May 12, 2021

NEWS: CHENEY removed from her post by voice vote — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

But according to Cheney, her work in the House isn’t anywhere near being done:

Cheney says she will do everything she can to make sure Trump doesnt get anywhere near the Oval Office. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

Cheney says she’ll “do everything I can to ensure the former president never gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) May 12, 2021

Watch:

BREAKING: Rep Liz Cheney exiled from GOP Leadership. pic.twitter.com/9pYWNg1vOd — MRCTV (@mrctv) May 12, 2021

Stay tuned to see how this ultimately plays out.