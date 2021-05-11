Because Donald Trump got booted from Twitter and Facebook and Instagram and YouTube, he’s had to launch his own blog in order to communicate with fans and followers. How pathetic, right? He must be really desperate for attention. He just can’t let things go!

Not like the media, who, since Joe Biden became president, have moved on to more important and timely issues, such as … what Donald Trump is doing with his blog.

NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny, for example, has a new scoop on how “no one is reading Trump’s new blog”:

I regret to inform you that no one is reading Trump's new blog. https://t.co/szbJcaW93L — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 11, 2021

“No one is reading” the thing that Brandy wrote an entire article about no one reading:

The ex-president’s blog has drawn a considerably smaller audience than his once-powerful social media accounts, according to engagement data compiled with BuzzSumo, a social media analytics company. The data offers a hint that while Trump remains a political force, his online footprint is still dependent on returning to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. … The most popular shares of Trump’s new content came from conservative outlets and activists. The top post on the blog, in which Trump railed against the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to uphold his Facebook ban, garnered just 16,000 engagements. Could people be sharing Trump’s posts through other means? Not likely. Another popular method of sharing, posting screenshots of posts, is also not particularly popular with Trump’s blog posts, racking up just a few thousand shares per post on average, according to a search of image text using CrowdTangle, Facebook’s social media analysis tool.

Sad! For Brandy, that is.

This literally is not news. https://t.co/lsFJVFB4Oz — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 11, 2021

We regret to inform you that Brandy Zadrozny is a Trumpaholic.

Apparently u are — john (@rawmobile36608) May 11, 2021

And yet this "senior reporter" feels the need to tweet about it https://t.co/iVKhfpf0eS — Lauren Williams (@laurenpaige1985) May 11, 2021

and yet you feel compelled to write about it https://t.co/jxiCKHzZHh — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 11, 2021

So why are you reporting on it? https://t.co/uBH9OkqwUc — FlyMeAway84 🛩 🏝 (@Away84Me) May 11, 2021

And yet, every journalist passes it around her and you are writing about it pic.twitter.com/mRYBJhzOmh — Chris Hutchings (@hutch_chris) May 11, 2021

The amount of people still using this guy for clicks…Giving Trump the attention he wants. https://t.co/fMnZylkNXU — Nathan (@MrFrekles) May 11, 2021

You miss him SO much don't you? — Sage Kronsell (@sleyheron) May 11, 2021

They really do.

Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media finally agree with Trump about something: They both wish he was still president. https://t.co/lsFJVFB4Oz — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile:

How are the Qanon riots in the suburbs going https://t.co/4bcj3aYrfh — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) May 11, 2021

Not great, Bob.