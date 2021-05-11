Last week, a pissed-off Jake Tapper asked his CNN colleagues John Berman and Brianna Keilar why he should invite any Republicans on his show. After all, so many House Republicans have promulgated “The Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and if there’s one thing Jake Tapper and CNN will not stand for, it’s lies about an election.

CNN's Jake Tapper floats idea of banning some Republicans from his show https://t.co/PAKmgfDQda pic.twitter.com/nQ1ap95wiZ — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2021

Last night on “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert asked Tapper to elaborate, and Tapper was only too happy to oblige, of course:

.@jaketapper prefers not to interview Republican lawmakers who support the big lie of the election being stolen. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/EgBA31IeMo — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 11, 2021

The sanctimony practically leaps out of the screen. It’s impressive, really.

Oh dear. Poor Jake will never be able to outrun that one, no matter how hard he tries. Can’t outrun Stacey Abrams, either. Or this powerful House Democrat:

Almost exactly 4 years ago today pic.twitter.com/JVYBCzeKFm — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 11, 2021

And on top of all that, Jake Tapper is willing to jeopardize his reputation by appearing on the show of a conspiracy theorist like Stephen Colbert.

This is coming from the dude who believed in Russian collusion lmao pic.twitter.com/xKQUH9Eftr — James (@JamesAntonto) May 11, 2021

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think Jake Tapper’s smug self-righteousness was just the product of desperate overcompensation for craven hackery.

Update:

Thank you, David Harsanyi, for reminding us about this gem: