QAnon has been good for business, at least when it comes to the MSM. The conspiracy theory has given outlets like CNN something to talk about so that they don’t have to address the conspiracy theories that the Left has been churning out for the past several years.

This morning, CNN’s “New Day” managed to dig up an alleged former QAnon devotee — from Australia, mind you — to discuss just how pernicious and pervasive the right-wing conspiracy theory really is:

The Republican party and conservative media is “filled with all of these conspiracy theories and ideas that come straight from QAnon and they don’t even realize it,” former QAnon follower Jitarth Jadeja says.https://t.co/JD5qqWc5jX pic.twitter.com/biWZXDkfoA — New Day (@NewDay) May 10, 2021

Real News, Mr. President!

From the network that went all in on Russian collusion… https://t.co/du5GJY7NJ3 — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) May 10, 2021

The very same.

So, if we’re understanding him correctly, this Jitarth Jadeja guy was stupid enough to buy into the QAnon stuff.

And we can only assume that now he feels stupid for being so stupid and has to make himself feel better by saying that lots of people are as stupid as he was.

You’re the dumbass who fell for the conspiracy theory lawde https://t.co/7KKEjaEQhP — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) May 10, 2021

Seriously.

I hear more about Qanon and its theories from liberal, mainstream media sources than I do from any conservatives. — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) May 10, 2021

John Berman actually says that the media have been fueling the QAnon conspiracy by spreading misinformation. We’re guessing he didn’t mean for that to be as damning to CNN as it came off to us.

No one has done more to elevate QAnon this past year than CNN. It’s quite remarkable. https://t.co/e7guO3GyTk — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) May 10, 2021

CNN and the MSM need QAnon, just like they need Donald Trump.

I don't know a single conservative who doesn't laugh at QAnon. #BlueAnon — Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) May 10, 2021

Blue Anon projecting here — Miguel (@mac78251) May 10, 2021

They call this show New Day but it sounds more like Rerun. https://t.co/2VieCGq7JI — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 10, 2021