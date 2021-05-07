Today, Donald Trump Jr. offered up his take on President Joe Biden:

Biden isn’t the next FDR he’s the next Jimmy Carter. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

Is that supposed to be an insult, Donald? Huh? HUH??? Are you suggesting that there’s something wrong with Jimmy Carter?

Jimmy Carter spent his post presidency building houses for the homeless with his own hands. Your dad is a 2nd Generation rich kid who lives in the attic of his golf course and gripes about his loss while he fantasizes about fucking your sister. Try…..Much……Harder https://t.co/U24QpFpfF0 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) May 7, 2021

Maybe it’s Hal Sparks who should try harder.

Yeah, that “post” qualifier is important. Hal doesn’t seem to realize that, however.

Nor do the intrepid news curators at Twitter:

Good Lord.

This is the worst twitter summary I’ve seen https://t.co/zAg3V99qv1 — Non-Birthing Person Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 7, 2021

Twitter's editorial voice is basically late Soviet if Pravda were run by concern trolls: pic.twitter.com/KHVzFQdoyE — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) May 7, 2021

Lazy propaganda — ConanTheLibertarian (@AlbertUgh) May 7, 2021

🤦🏼‍♀️ — Cynthia Lummis (@CynthiaMLummis) May 7, 2021

This is a terrible point though pic.twitter.com/eJ09Vmmgeo — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 7, 2021

Even Zack Beauchamp — that’s right, the Gaza Bridge Guy — understands what Donald Trump Jr. was getting at:

I can't believe I'm defending Donald Trump Jr., but the point of his tweet is that Carter was *not especially good at being president* — which is also a view a lot of historians of the period hold https://t.co/lAqg6Ng2UA — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) May 7, 2021

But Twitter, somehow, is confused.

People who remember Carter's record as an awful president who got trounced by Reagan in '80 aren't the "confused" ones here, @Twitter. https://t.co/hJ6Q3YxnjZ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 7, 2021

It's confusing because the only thing the Carter Presidency gave us was Reagan. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) May 7, 2021

Imagine if anybody at Twitter knew someone over 40 or ever read a book pic.twitter.com/oBQKDX93Zr — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 7, 2021

Twitter either making its pro-Dem propaganda even less subtle or too stupid to know facts of absolutely abysmal economic situation of country during Carter's presidency. Tip for the young reporters: those real-life econ woes caused major probs for your favored political party! pic.twitter.com/eGnFIHEXXd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 7, 2021

Can’t Twitter be making pro-Dem propaganda and be historically ignorant?

Next up from What's happening: People are confused by a Tweet saying Andrew Cuomo enacted policies that killed nursing home patients and sexually harassed women, given that Governor Cuomo is an Emmy Award winner whose book was read by thousands. pic.twitter.com/c5ulQfphS2 — cinyc (@cinyc9) May 7, 2021

Actually, next up from What’s Happening is a slight rephrasing:

LMAO they changed it. pic.twitter.com/Q2sHi126xy — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 7, 2021

Guess Twitter got tired of getting smacked around.

Anyway, just for the record:

Hey, if people are ok with comparing Biden to a garbage crypto antisemitic one-term president, that's fine by me. pic.twitter.com/L6bI7JcLdq — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 7, 2021

Same.