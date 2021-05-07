Today, Donald Trump Jr. offered up his take on President Joe Biden:

Is that supposed to be an insult, Donald? Huh? HUH??? Are you suggesting that there’s something wrong with Jimmy Carter?

Maybe it’s Hal Sparks who should try harder.

Yeah, that “post” qualifier is important. Hal doesn’t seem to realize that, however.

Nor do the intrepid news curators at Twitter:

Trending

Good Lord.

Even Zack Beauchamp — that’s right, the Gaza Bridge Guy — understands what Donald Trump Jr. was getting at:

But Twitter, somehow, is confused.

Can’t Twitter be making pro-Dem propaganda and be historically ignorant?

Actually, next up from What’s Happening is a slight rephrasing:

Guess Twitter got tired of getting smacked around.

Anyway, just for the record:

Same.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BlackTwitterDonald Trump Jr.Jimmy CartertweettwitterWhat's Happening