Considering how eager so many Americans were for a COVID19 vaccine, it can be frustrating that not everyone is rushing out to get one.

So Jimmy Kimmel and some ostensible medical professionals decided to work together to get the pro-vaccination message out, and here’s what they came up with:

‘Grow the f*ck up and get the vaccine’ — These health care workers shared their honest thoughts about anti-vaxxers in this hilarious PSA on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ pic.twitter.com/cT2pvUmPaZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 6, 2021

Because what’s more “hilarious” than sneering condescension, right?

Not great, Bob.

Very unhelpful and sanctimonious, but at least you felt good about yourself in the process! https://t.co/lgvnCL2X5Z — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) May 7, 2021

I showed this to people who didn't want to get the vaccine and they apologized and now they are vaccinated. https://t.co/VUecE1EGCZ — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 7, 2021

The condescending asshole approach I'm sure will convince people and put them at ease …🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/wVB8ZV2zdo — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 7, 2021

Being hostile and dismissive towards those hesitant to take the vaccine isn't the way to go, and it won't move the needle. — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) May 7, 2021

I got my vax 2 days ago. I know many vaccine hesitant people and this video would be the worst thing I could show them to convince them to get it. — Gabriel Umana (@GUmana416) May 7, 2021

I am a nurse and my response to this is shame on you for this video. We are better than this. We are here to respect peoples choices just like the choices they make when they see us in our clinics and our hospitals. You all in this video may need a good hard look on growing up. — Alan J. (@dadonarrival78) May 7, 2021

As a clinician who has been seeing people in person throughout #COVID19 and has been talking through vaccine hesitancy with folks…I would NEVER talk to or about people like this. It shames me. WTF. https://t.co/QPB5ocDdwn — Stefan Baral (@sdbaral) May 7, 2021

Maybe letting doctors express unbridled fury towards the people they're ostensibly trying to help is a bad idea that will cost the lives of undecided citizens? I happily got the vaccine, I think it's completely safe. I also think this video will indirectly cause people to die. — Cam is learning “tactics” (7/100 nice days) (@empathy2000) May 7, 2021

Alexa, show me the best way to make people already hesitant to take the vaccine really dig in and refuse to take the vaccine… OK…. https://t.co/fVPgsYob80 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 7, 2021

I’m confused by this. If these assholes are trying to make me double down on NOT getting the vaccine, it worked. https://t.co/uNBCnGNCB2 — Eric July (@EricDJuly) May 7, 2021

This perfectly illustrates the problem with so much messaging on vaccination – it’s not actually trying to persuade people who are on the fence; it’s a pep rally for the already pro-vaccine team https://t.co/HMEFxMTQPd — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) May 7, 2021

This is the worst possible way to convince people to get the vaccine, but that's because it's not the point of this video. This is a classic case of preaching to the choir about how fucking stupid *THOSE PEOPLE* are. Pompous credentialist circlejerk. https://t.co/B5Sop6Tvxd — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 7, 2021

"How can we convince people that the vaccines are safe so that we can get as many people vaccinated as possible?" "I know! Let's mock them in a painfully unfunny segment! Our utter disdain and condescension will surely convince them." "Perfect! Let's do it!" — License to Will (@wharrison51) May 7, 2021

Ah — insults and condescension. Smart way to reach vaccine holdouts. About as funny as anything else on Kimmel. https://t.co/1vaAQrRNlg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 7, 2021

Next time you think about watching Jimmy Kimmel …

Last year, the entire world was forced to face the COVID-19 pandemic head on. And now, we – the American people – have the opportunity to achieve peace of mind and live life as free as before by choosing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nZoDxgPVVB — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) April 27, 2021

Thanks for nothing, Jimmy Kimmel.