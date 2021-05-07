Gee, what to make of the terrible April jobs report? Think there’s a lesson in there somewhere?

Here’s the lesson, according to progressive political commentator and MSNBC alumna Krystal Ball:

Brilliant! Why didn’t we think of that sooner?

Might have something to do with the fact that raising the minimum wage is a great way to increase overhead costs for business owners and result in higher unemployment (and higher prices for consumers). And then there’s the fact that wages will be worth less overall because of inflation resulting from the policies that progressives like Krystal are championing.

But just pay people more! Problem solved!

Amazing how easy life seems when you’re economically ignorant.

 

Tags: jobs numbersjobs reportKrystal Ballunemploymentwages