Gee, what to make of the terrible April jobs report? Think there’s a lesson in there somewhere?

NYT: “These numbers are consistent with the story many business leaders are telling, of severe labor shortages — that demand has surged back but employers cannot find enough workers to fulfill it, at least not at the wages they are accustomed to paying.” https://t.co/fvvxfTf6u3 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 7, 2021

Here’s the lesson, according to progressive political commentator and MSNBC alumna Krystal Ball:

Then pay higher wages https://t.co/5gWC3Id588 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) May 7, 2021

Brilliant! Why didn’t we think of that sooner?

Might have something to do with the fact that raising the minimum wage is a great way to increase overhead costs for business owners and result in higher unemployment (and higher prices for consumers). And then there’s the fact that wages will be worth less overall because of inflation resulting from the policies that progressives like Krystal are championing.

Damn u live in a bubble. https://t.co/akavbUTKSz — Eli Stein (@Fight_Back_NYC) May 7, 2021

how tho ? , businesses are also just recovering from the pandemic — Peter (@sesbpatrick) May 7, 2021

I think this is a miss. The value of the dollar has been decimated and it disproportionately affects small businesses over corporations. — 9-5 Tom Brady (@VCthaGoAT) May 7, 2021

But just pay people more! Problem solved!

Yay, magic! — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 7, 2021

It’s all so simple in Krystal’s world https://t.co/3ZZMYO5JMD — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) May 7, 2021

Amazing how easy life seems when you’re economically ignorant.