We’re not out of the woods yet, but in terms of weathering the pandemic, things are looking pretty good for the U.S. Definitely better than they were looking this time last year.

And we can’t have that, can we, Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Watch:

Wouldn’t want people getting their hopes up or anything. That would leave Dr. Fauci out of the job.

Trending

It’s almost as if Fauci needs this pandemic more than America needs him.

Hard to argue otherwise.

And hard to argue that this will ultimately turn out well for him.

Must. Keep. Everyone. Afraid.

He’s literally got nothing left at this point.

Better retire him, just to be sure.

