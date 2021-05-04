We’re not out of the woods yet, but in terms of weathering the pandemic, things are looking pretty good for the U.S. Definitely better than they were looking this time last year.

And we can’t have that, can we, Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Fauci tells @wolfblitzer the US is in the “bottom of the 6th” inning in the fight against covid — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 4, 2021

Watch:

Dr. Fauci tells Wolf Blitzer that we are at the "bottom of the 6th inning" in the fight against coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rWkyHZZqkH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2021

Wouldn’t want people getting their hopes up or anything. That would leave Dr. Fauci out of the job.

The CDC says that ~575,000 Americans died during the coronavirus pandemic thus far, so this analogy would only really make sense if Fauci thinks another ~ 287,500 Americans are still going to die despite plummeting deaths & cases and huge numbers of people getting vaccinated. https://t.co/3kTKUBz3o2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 4, 2021

It’s almost as if Fauci needs this pandemic more than America needs him.

Control. That’s what it’s all about. — Shirl LeBaron (@ShirlLeBaron) May 4, 2021

Hard to argue otherwise.

And hard to argue that this will ultimately turn out well for him.

i’ve been vaccinated, i’m already in the locker room having a beer https://t.co/VneuqCLLOq — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 4, 2021

you should bookmark this because you just know in a few months he’s going to give an even more pessimistic timeline. “top of the fifth, wolf” https://t.co/VneuqCLLOq — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 4, 2021

Must. Keep. Everyone. Afraid.

Dr. Fauci’s 15 minutes of fame is up and he’s desperately trying to stay for 15 more. — Cam Mashburn (@cammashburn) May 4, 2021

He’s literally got nothing left at this point.

There’s a fame whore on the mound who needs to be benched. https://t.co/bOvqCMTm4p — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 4, 2021

Then maybe it’s time to pull Fauci and bring in a reliever. — jim_claybourn (@jim_claybourn) May 4, 2021

Pull him. He's been in long enough. https://t.co/quL52OPN5o — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 4, 2021

Better retire him, just to be sure.