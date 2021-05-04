Since getting booted from Twitter and Facebook, Donald Trump has taken to releasing official statements multiple times a week. But that’s not really a long-term solution, is it? After all, it relies largely on the media to get the message out, and there are the length limitations to consider.

So Trump has found a more permanent solution to his problem:

EXCLUSIVE: Trump launches new communications platform months after Twitter, Facebook ban https://t.co/0SDB5iF0Qm — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2021

More from Fox News:

The space allows Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to “reply” or engage with Trump’s posts. “This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the space told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” … Trump’s new platform surfaced Tuesday, after advisers had told Fox News that the former president planned to “move forward” to create a social media platform of his own after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat after the Capitol riot. “President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform,” senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News. “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

Basically, yes.

Heh.

You joke, Seth, but to some people, there’s nothing funny about a Trump blog:

TO PEDDLE THE BIG LIE FOR HIS CULT FOLLOWERS — RGemmill (@rgemmill53) May 4, 2021

Bullsh't Factory PT II, Insurrection bugaloo — Parce (@ices256) May 4, 2021

One way communication. Because that’s how dictators function. — Pickle Rick (@JenBaumback) May 4, 2021

Ain't that the truth — OhSweetiePie (@OhSweetiePie1) May 4, 2021

Because, as everyone knows, blogs that you don’t have to read are a hallmark of totalitarian regimes.

So in a way, this actually makes Donald Trump even worse than Adolf Hitler, because Hitler didn’t have the luxury of internet access.

We’re just being facetious, of course. Wish we could say the same for anyone who would be genuinely outraged by this news.

Anyway, you can check Trump’s blog out here for yourself, if you’re so inclined.