You’ve gotta hand it to AFT President Randi Weingarten: she’s got some brass ones on her.

See, it takes some hardcore chutzpah to say something like this when you been making six figures to argue that teachers shouldn’t have to do their jobs:

I think many people who saw teachers as glorified babysitters got a reality check this year when schooling had to be done at home. Teachers deserve respect and recognition for all of the ways they help communities. https://t.co/JTX1Kc7NUP — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 4, 2021

Randi Weingarten’s the one who deserves the reality check.

This tweet is absolutely awful. — James (@KieselguhrKid) May 4, 2021

It really is.

Let us count the ways:

Look at you pretending that you defend teachers and not layers of union bureaucracy. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 4, 2021

The schooling itself was easy, the schooling while also doing my own job cause teachers were leveraging the situation was the hard part — Andre (@Dre_LilMountain) May 4, 2021

Such a loaded statement full of contempt for parents. — Mary D (@MaryDubitsky) May 4, 2021

With this blatant disrespect for Parents, it’s no wonder our children are suffering. https://t.co/V3EfoAeMed — D.K. Have a great day🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) May 4, 2021

I don't think teachers are glorified babysitters but it seems there are too many teachers in the US who refuse to do their jobs. — RT (@thereald0rt) May 4, 2021

I've never considered a teacher a glorified babysitter. Wanting kids in school isn't just so they're out of the house. That's beyond insulting. There are amazing teachers out there. Unfortunately some people like yourself actually give them a bad name. — Meghan Athey (@Keggs719) May 4, 2021

Teachers unions simultaneously arguing:

1) Parents saw teachers as "glorified babysitters" 2) Remote learning didn't cause "learning loss," just "learning change" 3) We shouldn't talk about how badly kids suffered in remote learning, because that would stigmatize *them* https://t.co/c8bFonZEeZ — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) May 4, 2021

Babysitters turned out to be more reliable — Mikhail Garber (@mikhailgarber) May 4, 2021

families got a reality check when teachers unions prioritized politics and power over the needs of their children. https://t.co/UV7wfUCtuB — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2021

COVID didn't break the public school system. It was already broken. It simply shined a light on the main problem with K-12 education in America: A massive power imbalance between teachers unions and families. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2021

You should be ashamed at what you did to children this year. I don’t know how you sleep at night. — BrigetteH open the schools (@brigette06) May 4, 2021

To be fair, it’s easy to sleep when you don’t have a conscience.

Or an ounce of shame.

One day they will teach seminars about your P.R. skills. https://t.co/SwCbymazdk — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) May 4, 2021

***

Related:

Don’t let AFT President Randi Weingarten’s terrible math skills distract you from the fact that she doesn’t actually give a damn about working moms