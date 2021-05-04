You’ve gotta hand it to AFT President Randi Weingarten: she’s got some brass ones on her.

See, it takes some hardcore chutzpah to say something like this when you been making six figures to argue that teachers shouldn’t have to do their jobs:

Randi Weingarten’s the one who deserves the reality check.

It really is.

Let us count the ways:

To be fair, it’s easy to sleep when you don’t have a conscience.

Or an ounce of shame.

Don’t let AFT President Randi Weingarten’s terrible math skills distract you from the fact that she doesn’t actually give a damn about working moms

