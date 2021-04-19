American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten was recently struck by a startling statistic:

115%? Wow.

In addition to being AFT’s president, Randi Weingarten is also a teacher. We can only hope she’s not a math teacher.

It took her a while, but Randi finally caught on to her mathematical mistake:

Randi’s decidedly tenuous grasp on math is certainly a strong argument in favor of homeschooling, but not every family has the means. So there are a lot of parents who need to send their kids to school. Unfortunately, Randi Weingarten and her ilk have fought tooth-and-nail against reopening schools, and, consequently, some mothers have found themselves with no choice but to leave their jobs, sometimes at great financial risk.

But for some reason, math whiz Randi doesn’t seem capable of putting two and two together.

 

