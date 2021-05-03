A new New York Times report from Kenneth P. Vogel has got some people wondering: is it time to make dark money great again? At least as far as Democrats are concerned?

SCOOP: Swiss billionaire HANSJÖRG WYSS's 501c4 fund gave $135M to the Democratic dark money group 1630 Fund from 2016-2020. Wyss's people say the $ wasn't used for electoral activities. But he has become a top funder of pro-Dem political infrastructure. https://t.co/3cbBsyr6ht — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 3, 2021

Mr. Wyss’s representatives say his foundations’ money is not being spent on political campaigning. But documents and interviews show that his foundations have come to play a prominent role in financing the political infrastructure that supports Democrats and their issues. While most of his operation’s recent politically oriented giving was channeled through the three nonprofit funds, Mr. Wyss’s foundations also directly donated tens of millions of dollars since 2016 to groups that opposed former President Donald J. Trump and promoted Democrats and their causes.

Beneficiaries of his direct giving included prominent groups such as the Center for American Progress and Priorities USA, as well as organizations that ran voter registration and mobilization campaigns to increase Democratic turnout, built media outlets accused of slanting the news to favor Democrats and sought to block Mr. Trump’s nominees, prove he colluded with Russia and push for his impeachment.

$ wasn’t used for electoral activities, eh? https://t.co/aHrSSzvk8B — Lil Amos, Thug Dandelion (@AmosFromWV) May 3, 2021

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Dem Dark Money hypocrisy!! https://t.co/jDJ4k9SefR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 3, 2021

Nearly all Dem Senate & House candidate attacked "dark money," yet.. "During [2020], groups aligned w/ Dems spent more than $514 million in such funds, compared to about $200 million spent by groups aligned w/ GOP, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics." https://t.co/tlW6RcpQcH — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) May 3, 2021

Wyss is not an American citizen. It is highly unlikely that 1630 Fund managed to spend all of that money on non-political activity. The group’s tax-exempt status should be revoked and the legal consequences for its managers and for Wyss should be severe. https://t.co/8ruQa44ISH — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 3, 2021

The 501c4 clarification does NOT remove the legal jeopardy. https://t.co/sGtCGqSttF — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 3, 2021

According to Vogel’s article, Wyss has not publicly disclosed his citizenship status:

Born in Switzerland and living in Wyoming, he has not disclosed publicly whether he holds citizenship or permanent residency in the United States. Foreign nationals without permanent residency are barred from donating directly to federal political candidates or political action committees, but not from giving to groups that seek to influence public policy — a legal distinction often lost on voters targeted by such groups.

FOLLOW THE MONEY: A foreign swiss billionaire gave money to Dem Dark Money group 1630 fund https://t.co/jDJ4k9SefR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 3, 2021

Would this qualify as foreign election interference?… 🧐 https://t.co/kI7aCdAXne — Optimist Pryme (@dbb713713) May 3, 2021

I thought dems cared about not having "dark money" & "foreign money" interfere in our democracy 😏 — Solych (@S0LYCH) May 3, 2021

So you’re saying a foreign agent is bankrolling the Democratic Party? 1630 Fund needs to open the books to a full audit and prove that none of the money went to election funds. I would love to hear how you can spend $135mm on office supplies and catered lunches. 😂😂 — Set U Straight (@SetUStraight) May 3, 2021

I guess that foreign interference in "American democracy" is OK when done by Swiss billionaires, right?

or is it because he funded democrats? — Solomon (@S0LOM0N_) May 3, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when foreign interference in our elections was a BAD thing. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) May 3, 2021

Dems were taking foreign money while falsely accusing Trump of colluding with Russia. #WheresMueller https://t.co/rGa6MbqE8d — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 3, 2021

I simply CANNOT WAIT for @SenWhitehouse to bring up this dark money group next time he breaks out the conspiracy theory charts. https://t.co/4dM7wPGn9w — RBe (@RBPundit) May 3, 2021