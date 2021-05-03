Opponents of statehood for Washington, D.C. are so dumb, aren’t they? Imagine thinking that we can’t have more than 50 states in the Union. Only a total moron would believe that.

Know who’s not a total moron? Dan Rather. Yeah, see, unlike all you rubes, Dan Rather understands how things work in this country:

Apparently Dan here thinks that just because he’s been alive since there were 13 stars on the flag means he knows what the hell he’s talking about.

We may be generalizing, but we’re pretty sure that literally no one’s argument against D.C. statehood is that we can’t add states to the Union. Guess Dan Rather’s tweet is what happens when you can’t make a good case for D.C. statehood and thus have to manufacture a nonexistent case against it.

Trending

Dan does love a good straw man …

Dumb spin may be the one thing Dan’s actually good at.

Isn’t it Dan Rather’s job to know things like this?

Dan can’t stop — and he won’t stop.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan RatherflagstatehoodstatesUnited States