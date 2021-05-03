Opponents of statehood for Washington, D.C. are so dumb, aren’t they? Imagine thinking that we can’t have more than 50 states in the Union. Only a total moron would believe that.

Know who’s not a total moron? Dan Rather. Yeah, see, unlike all you rubes, Dan Rather understands how things work in this country:

The idea that you can’t add states to the Union is pretty much undercut by a flag with more than 13 stars. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 3, 2021

Apparently Dan here thinks that just because he’s been alive since there were 13 stars on the flag means he knows what the hell he’s talking about.

We may be generalizing, but we’re pretty sure that literally no one’s argument against D.C. statehood is that we can’t add states to the Union. Guess Dan Rather’s tweet is what happens when you can’t make a good case for D.C. statehood and thus have to manufacture a nonexistent case against it.

No one is making that argument https://t.co/TwVRRgA0dV — Nwlaguy (@nwlaguy) May 3, 2021

I have not seen a single human being say that we can't add more states. https://t.co/1qXyudNWU6 — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) May 3, 2021

No one is saying that, no one https://t.co/z8JGriKhRS — M Gfunk (@Engerlandm8) May 3, 2021

When you can't address the actual issue, a straw man will do in a pinch. https://t.co/9exk43VrWz — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 3, 2021

Dan does love a good straw man …

This is probably the dumbest spin on this issue yet, but Dan Rather likes going above and beyond. https://t.co/TCrSbQGycJ — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 3, 2021

Dumb spin may be the one thing Dan’s actually good at.

That isn't the argument being made. The argument is the problem of creating a "super-state" that is also the seat of federal power. See Madison, Federalist 43 https://t.co/u6z79Wafxa — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) May 3, 2021

Making DC a state was NEVER the intent by our founding Fathers or they would have done it. Do you need a pocket copy of the constitution Dan??? — Amy Dupler (@amydupler) May 3, 2021

Nobody is saying you cannot add states, Dan.

They are saying the Constitution outlines why D.C. cannot be added as a state.

Maybe the font on the founding document is throwing you off…? https://t.co/F0jNqGY2U8 — Brad Slager- AKA 'Brad Eagle', formerly 'The Crow' (@MartiniShark) May 3, 2021

No one is saying “You can’t add more states.” Several of the Founders planned for it. But they also SPECIFICALLY framed the idea that the seat of the federal government should be separate from any state. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 3, 2021

Isn’t it Dan Rather’s job to know things like this?

You can. There is a Constitutional method. Follow it. And stop lying. https://t.co/Kb4Yym3xX1 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 3, 2021

Dan can’t stop — and he won’t stop.