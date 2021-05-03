Been feeling like a trip to the grocery store costs a lot more lately? How about a trip to the gas station?

Well, as it turns out, both of those things have gotten more expensive since Joe Biden became president. They’ve gotten a lot more expensive, actually:

STICKER SHOCK: Americans are paying more for the basics. Demand for groceries is up 11% as common items skyrocket. Meanwhile, prices at the gas station are up more than 22% from a year ago as more Americans hit the road.@carterevans has the latest https://t.co/h5vDI8aKnJ pic.twitter.com/BJSuyI2AVy — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 3, 2021

We’re not sure it’s really a “SHOCK,” CBS News. After all, this is pretty much the sort of stuff you expect when supply chains get disrupted — and when the government starts throwing free money at people.

But no inflation right? — jhw73 (@jdubu37) May 3, 2021

Nope, no inflation.

BuT tHeReS nO iNfLatIoN https://t.co/b2KJZEx56x — Bootytoned (@_puddlewalker) May 4, 2021

And no mean tweets, thank God.

No more mean tweets 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Brian Barney (@bbarney22) May 3, 2021

No more mean tweets tho! — Malicious Gendering Rederik (@RedSqrlNuts) May 3, 2021

Phew.

How refreshing — Chad Rice (@chad_rice) May 3, 2021

Building back better…..🙄 — Some Call Me….Tim? (@TimothyRyans) May 3, 2021

We’ve been wondering exactly what “Build Back Better” would entail. Particularly since lumber prices have shot up even higher than grocery and gas prices.

That’s not good — Joseph Wilson (@Joewil2000) May 3, 2021

Maybe Joe Biden and congressional Dems should propose an American Groceries Act to help consumers pay for all the stuff that the free money has made so damn expensive.

GOSH HOWD THAT HAPPEN https://t.co/QoGxs5itTN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 3, 2021

Really came outta nowhere, didn’t it?

And Washington’s response is to print more money. https://t.co/CWJmp6rsFi — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) May 4, 2021

A lesson on liberal policies, the cost and consequences for you. https://t.co/yPW9frhjQL — Rebecca (@rebeccaactually) May 3, 2021

Biden's America — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) May 3, 2021

Nonsense. This only has to be on Joe Biden if he wants it to be:

I assume this is Trump's fault. https://t.co/ar0iqI7bJ6 — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 4, 2021

It has to be. It just has to be.