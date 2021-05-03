Late last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona calling for Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project” to be removed from federal grant programs:

Here’s what McConnell had to say specifically about the toxic “1619 Project”:

This is a time to strengthen the teaching of civics and American history in our schools. Instead, your Proposed Priorities double down on divisive, radical, and historically-dubious buzzwords and propaganda. For example, your Proposed Priorities applaud the New York Times’s “1619 Project.” This campaign to “reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding” has become infamous for putting ill-informed advocacy ahead of historical accuracy. Actual, trained, credentialed historians with diverse political views have debunked the project’s many factual and historical errors, such as the bizarre and inaccurate notion that preserving slavery was a primary driver of the American Revolution. One renowned historian called the project “so wrong in so many ways.” Citing this debunked advocacy confirms that your Proposed Priorities would not focus on critical thinking or accurate history, but on spoon-feeding students a slanted story.

Naturally, Nikole Hannah-Jones is pissed.

And, naturally, she’s defending her baby with arguments that betray her own staggering ignorance:

Notice that CNN is more than willing to indulge Hannah-Jones’ delusions.

But that’s not what we’re going to focus on here, as Hannah-Jones has given us more than enough to keep ourselves busy.

Same ones.

