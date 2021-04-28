Disgraced ex-CIA Director John Brennan thinks Israel needs to check its Holocaust privilege and have some empathy for Palestinians

Former CIA Director John Brennan has some thoughts about the U.S. government’s policy toward Israel, and she shared those concerns in a “guest essay” for the New York Times:

“The Biden administration is dealing with a dizzying array of domestic and international problems,” writes @JohnBrennan. “But the Palestinian quest for statehood deserves the early engagement of his national security team.”

Brennan watched a Palestinian movie, you see, and it really made him think about how horrible Israel really is and all the damage we’ve done by enabling and encouraging their system of apartheid toward Palestinians.

Brennan writes:

Unfortunately, during the Trump years, the United States ignored Palestinian interests and aspirations. Mr. Trump moved the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, rejecting the position of all previous U.S. administrations that it would endanger final status negotiations on that contested city. He senselessly severed funding to the Palestinian Authority and ended our contributions to the United Nations for Palestinian refugee assistance. In a welcome change, the Biden administration has authorized the release of $235 million for humanitarian, economic and development programs supporting Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and elsewhere in the region.

The concluding scene of “The Present” shows Yusuf, tired and hobbled with back pain, increasingly angry and on the verge of violence as he attempts to return home with the anniversary gift. His chilling, emotional outburst made me think of the frustration felt by every Palestinian who has to live with the stifling security measures and political oppression attendant to Israel’s military occupation.

“Unfortunately,” Donald Trump “senselessly severed funding to the Palestinian Authority and ended our contributions to the United Nations for Palestinian refugee assistance.” Yes, how unfortunate that our tax dollars no longer went toward helping people who hate Israel.

Apparently it never occurred to John Brennan that Palestinians’ “frustration” might stem from the fact that terrorists regularly fire rockets into highly populated areas and set off bombs to kill people in the name of Palestinian rights, leaving Israel with no choice but to retaliate.

Anyway, according to Brennan, if anyone should be able to sympathize with the Palestinians’ plight, it’s Israel. Because, well, you know. That whole Holocaust thing:

I always found it difficult to fathom how a nation of people deeply scarred by a history replete with prejudice, religious persecution, & unspeakable violence perpetrated against them would not be the empathetic champions of those whose rights & freedoms are still abridged. https://t.co/ALYPSXy2qP — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 27, 2021

We find it difficult to fathom how John Brennan can sleep at night.

I always found it difficult to fathom how an individual would make such an idiotic statement. — Zeev (@shtetlite) April 28, 2021

Perhaps …. could it be …. that those peoples leaders still want to perpetrate unspeakable violence towards the Jews? And … somehow you think Pres Biden should base his foreign policy on a fictionalized movie? You sure you doing ok? — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) April 28, 2021

I like it when people tell Jews that they should have somehow "learnt" something from expulsions, pogroms or the Holocaust. Were they part of a university course or something? is there a tuition fee? That said, Jews have learnt to be stronger than those who want them dead. — Omer_C1 (@Omer_C1) April 28, 2021

If HAMAS was firing rockets at your house every day you would get that Jews weren't placed on this earth to fix it or sacrifice our lives so you can feel better and look at us as martyrs. — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) April 28, 2021

There's a word for holding Jews to a higher standard than everyone else: It's called anti-Semitism. But there should be a special word for holding Jews to a higher standard than everyone else due to the very persecution and genocide that was inflicted on us throughout history. https://t.co/suG1sNokEX — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 28, 2021

I always found it difficult to fathom how your self-awareness can be nonexistent while you spout your bigotry https://t.co/TUB3Argzdh — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) April 28, 2021

I always found it difficult to fathom how a man who spied on his own nation's Senate, and droned attacked people based solely on a profile of age, ethnicity, religion and his own hunch would not crawl into a hole, rather than troll other nations about their moral failings. https://t.co/PZIpWmq35w — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) April 28, 2021