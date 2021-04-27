Vox’s resident context-free Fox News basher Aaron Rupar smugly touted this screengrab from Tucker Carlson’s show last night:

Gee, who caused this to be the case? pic.twitter.com/vau27STi5K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2021

We can only assume that Aaron is suggesting conservatives have turned masks into “an ideological calling card.” Silly Aaron.

Anyway, in case it wasn’t clear enough from that screengrab that the Right is nuts when it comes to masks, the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona with video of Tucker Carlson telling his viewers to harass people wearing masks outdoors or making their kids wear masks outdoors:

Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused — "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021

It should go without saying that you shouldn’t actually report kids in masks to the police or CPS. Let’s just be clear about that. Don’t do it.

But apparently the point that Carlson is making about zealots who insist on shaming people who refuse to wear masks outdoors just flew right over Justin’s head. To be fair, that happens a lot.

Outdoor masking doesn't do anything. So you're saying it'll be a municipal spite measure to own Tucker Carlson? — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 27, 2021

Nothing says "competent government" like making policy decisions based on what a cable news host says during a rant. https://t.co/nrBrFGGi24 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 27, 2021

Anyway, Carlson’s criticism of outdoor masking got enough attention to trend on Twitter. But if you took Twitter’s word for it, you might think Carlson had something he didn’t actually say. Crazy, we know, but here we are:

No, Tucker Carlson is criticized for believing the vaccines work. Great work as usual, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ThS5pm7wf6 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 27, 2021

And they omitted the word "outdoors". Twitter at its best here. — Dennis the Underrated (@spongeworthy2) April 27, 2021

This is a blatant lie from Twitter and missing some serious context. Tucker Carlson didn't tell people to not wear masks. He told people to stop wearing them outside because there's little to no science to suggest they help. The CDC will also soon ease outdoor mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/uXZSUM7Lmr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2021

Twitter bein shady — Stay Home (@Cartwright_Four) April 27, 2021

Twitter bein’ Twitter.