Vox’s resident context-free Fox News basher Aaron Rupar smugly touted this screengrab from Tucker Carlson’s show last night:

We can only assume that Aaron is suggesting conservatives have turned masks into “an ideological calling card.” Silly Aaron.

Anyway, in case it wasn’t clear enough from that screengrab that the Right is nuts when it comes to masks, the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona with video of Tucker Carlson telling his viewers to harass people wearing masks outdoors or making their kids wear masks outdoors:

It should go without saying that you shouldn’t actually report kids in masks to the police or CPS. Let’s just be clear about that. Don’t do it.

But apparently the point that Carlson is making about zealots who insist on shaming people who refuse to wear masks outdoors just flew right over Justin’s head. To be fair, that happens a lot.

Anyway, Carlson’s criticism of outdoor masking got enough attention to trend on Twitter. But if you took Twitter’s word for it, you might think Carlson had something he didn’t actually say. Crazy, we know, but here we are:

 

Twitter bein’ Twitter.

